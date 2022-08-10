University of Iowa to pay $125,000 in settlement with former track coach

Associate Head Coach Clive Roberts coaches from the sidelines before the Women’s 4x400m relay during the Jimmy Grant Invitational at the University of Iowa Recreation Building on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019.

The University of Iowa has reached a settlement with Clive Roberts — a former Hawkeye track and field coach.

The deal was struck following his voluntary resignation on July 22. The UI will pay Roberts $125,000 plus legal fees that total $15,00 according to The Cedar Rapids Gazette.

Roberts was in charge of men’s and women’s horizontal jump events and women’s sprints during his time with the Hawkeyes. Roberts collected his full salary and benefits in each of the 13 years he was at Iowa. He was also paid for unused vacation time when he and the UI separated.

Per the settlement, the agreement was “not a resignation in lieu of termination.” The settlement also states that the UI and Roberts’ agreement is not an admission of wrongful acts or violation of law.

As part of the settlement, Roberts agreed not to seek work with the UI again or hold any camps on university ground. Under the agreement, Roberts will not be allowed to sue the UI, state of Iowa, or the Board of Regents.