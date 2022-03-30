Texas+to+Become+the+Global+Capital+for+Bitcoin+Mining

The immediate options for the miners after the Chinese exit were neighbouring Kazakhstan. However, the Kazakhstan venture was short-lived as protesters in Almaty took to the streets in early January to rally against increased LPG prices, among other grievances. The Kazakhstan turmoil led to a government-ordered internet shutdown that took 15% of Bitcoin miners offline. This disruption and plans by the Kazakh government to place restrictions on miners have no doubt led to the mining farms reconsidering setting up shop elsewhere.

Other countries like Iran have also banned bitcoin mining in response to a series of blackouts attributed to the high energy consumption of mining operations. The ban is set to be lifted in March 2022, but it’s obvious that farms require a stable supply of power to operate profitably. As a result, many countries have either banned or imposed strict measures to control any possible strain on their power grids.

Why Texas?

For the past 6 months, bitcoin mining companies have been moving their equipment from the Far East, specifically China and some of its neighbours, to the US. This ‘great mining migration’ has been facilitated by a series of events in Eastern countries, but most importantly, one state is rapidly becoming the focus of bitcoin investors.

In just 2 months after the June 2021 Chinese ban, the US had already leapt from the fifth to second position in global bitcoin mining activities. It currently holds the first position as the worldwide epicentre of bitcoin mining. This is thanks to favourable physical and political conditions, particularly in the Lone Star State. The main factor that has influenced the exodus to Texas is the low-cost energy from wind and solar.

• Balancing Out Bitcoin Mining & Power Needs for Local Populations

While sceptics have argued that the high energy demand by bitcoin farms will aggravate the situation of the volatile Texas power grid, proponents of mining in the area have a different take on it. They have defended their stance, saying that the mining companies agreed to be powering down when the demand is high and resume their activities when demand subsides.

The said approach will ensure no inconveniences are caused and surplus electricity (or ‘stranded power’) is fully utilised. In addition, some miners have also begun attempts to harness the excess natural gas emitted from oil drilling sites to supplement the energy required for the process.

• Electricity Operators are Working Hand-in-Hand with Bitcoin Mining Companies

Electricity operators are also collaborating with mining companies to maintain a balance in consumption. The electricity operators are offering to pay mining companies or reduce their power costs if they agree to shut down when the need arises in case the power grid is unstable.