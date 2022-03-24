Iowa Heartlanders drop lopsided game to Fort Wayne Komets

The Heartlanders were outshot, 43-18, on the way to a 4-2 loss.

Heartlander forward Yuki Miura shoots a goal during a hockey game between the Iowa Heartlanders and the Tulsa Oilers at Xtream Arena in Coralville, Iowa, on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. The Heartlanders defeated the Oilers in a shootout, 4-3. Miura scored one goal for the Heartlanders.

Heartlanders head coach Gerry Fleming was blunt in a press conference that followed Iowa’s 4-2 loss to the Fort Wayne Komets at Xtream Arena on Wednesday night.

“Struggled offensively, defensively, physicality-wise, faceoff wise, they dominated us tonight,” Fleming said. “Latest stinker on a Wednesday night with everything at stake. It was kind of disheartening.”

Although the Heartlanders only fell by two goals, their play on the ice made it feel like much more of a lopsided game. Iowa was outshot, 43-18, and took just three shots in the opening period.

Iowa goaltender Corbin Kaczperski stopped the Komets’ first 20 shots before surrendering a goal just over halfway through the second period from Fort Wayne’s Anthony Petruzzelli. Less than a minute later, Komet forward Lynden McCallum found the back of the net, putting the Heartlanders in a 2-0 deficit.

“He wasn’t the reason that we lost tonight,” Fleming said regarding Kaczperski’s performance. “I promise you that.”

Forward Yuki Miura scored both of Iowa’s goals. The first came when he secured a breakaway near the end of the second period, propelling the puck into the Komets’ net. Miura scored his second goal off a pass from forward Cole Stallard.

Iowa beat Fort Wayne in penalty minutes on the night, as the Heartlanders posted eight compared to the Komets’ 10. But Iowa went 0-for-4 in power play opportunities.

Big picture

The 26-26-7-1 Heartlanders suffered their third consecutive loss, recording one of six possible points in that span. Since their seven-game win streak, they’ve gone 2-3-1-0.

Iowa remains in sixth place in the ECHL Central Division. The Heartlanders are four points behind the fourth-place Wheeling Nailers, and the top four clubs in the division qualify for the 2022 Kelly Cup Playoffs.

Bennett gets banged up

Iowa Heartlanders forward and captain Kris Bennett was injured in a collision about four minutes into the third period. He struggled to put pressure on his left skate after the collision, and the Heartlanders’ leading scorer removed himself from the contest.

Bennett returned about midway through the period but was still limping. He did not return to the ice after Fort Wayne scored its final goal.

Fleming said Bennett will be evaluated on Thursday morning.

Up next

The Cincinnati Cyclones will visit Xtream Arena for the first time in franchise history as they face the Heartlanders on Friday and Saturday. Both puck drops will come at 7 p.m.

The Heartlanders are 0-3 against the Cyclones in 2021-22. The Cyclones are 32-26-3-0 and hold third place in the ECHL Central Division.