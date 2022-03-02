Grassley talks Russia economic strategy and Supreme Court nominee, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson

Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, met with Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson on Wednesday to informally get to know the Supreme Court nominee.

Senate Judiciary Committee Chair Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, talks to reporters at the Eighth Circuit Judicial Conference in Des Moines Friday, August 17, 2018.

Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, said that he’s proposing a two-pronged approach to helping Ukraine by helping potential Ukrainian refugees and introducing further sanctions on the Russian economy.

“We’re working on legislation that would shut off oil revenue from the United States by 600,000 plus barrels of oil a day from Russia,” Grassley said on a press call Wednesday.

Grassley said that the Biden Administration’s restrictions on drilling, pipelines, and fracking has hurt America’s self-reliance on energy.

Biden announced a halt on new oil drilling on federal lands on his first day in office, but by this January he had outpaced President Donald Trump in approving new permits for oil drilling. This month, days before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Biden once again halted new permits because of a legal battle.

RELATED: Chuck Grassley congratulates Ketanji Brown Jackson on SCOTUS nomination

Supreme Court nomination

On Wednesday afternoon Grassley and other Republicans are meeting with Supreme Court nominee, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, to have an off-the-record informal meeting.

“I’m going to make sure that they understand and have them answer my questions about the role that they have,” Grassley said. “Judges interpret law, not make law.”

Last year, Grassley voted against confirming Jackson to the Appeals Court, but says that he’s keeping an open mind on whether or not to vote for her confirmation to the Supreme Court.

Grassley is the highest ranking Republican on the Senate Judiciary Committee. He served as the chair from 2015 to 2019, where he oversaw the confirmation of Justice Neil Gorsuch and Justice Brett Kavanaugh during the Trump administration.

Grassley said that he plans to have Jackson do most of the talking in their meeting.

“I want her to know me,” Grassley said. “I want to know her.”