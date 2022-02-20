Iowa Heartlanders win back-to-back road games against the Kalamazoo Wings

The Heartlanders took down the Wings, 5-2, on both Friday and Saturday night.

Heartlander forward Ryan Kuffner brings the puck up the ice followed closely by Kalamazoo defensive player Andrew Debrincat during a hockey match between the Iowa Heartlanders and Kalamazoo Wings at Xtream Arena in Coralville, Iowa, on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022. The Wings defeated the Heartlanders, 3-2.

The Iowa Heartlanders won back-to-back road games against the Kalamazoo Wings on Friday and Saturday night in Kalamazoo, Michigan.

Iowa took down the Tulsa Oilers on Wednesday night. So, the Heartlanders are now riding a three-game win streak.

Iowa used its high-scoring offense to its advantage, racking up 10 goals in two games. The Heartlanders won, 5-2, on both on Friday and Saturday.

Forward Jake Smith powered the Heartlanders on Friday with two goals, both on power play advantages.

Forwards Kris Bennett and Ryan Kuffner both notched a goal in the Saturday night contest.

Big Picture

The Heartlanders’ recent win streak has shot Iowa back into sixth place in the ECHL Central Division.

Iowa is now 20-23-6-1 with 47 points in the standings. The Indy Fuel fell to last place, with 45 points in the 2021-22 season.

Iowa only has six fewer points than the second-place team, the Wheeling Nailers.

Up Next

The Heartlanders will return to Xtream Arena in Coralville next week for three games.

Iowa will play the Wichita Thunder on Wednesday before back-to-back contests against the Fort Wayne Komets on Friday and Saturday.