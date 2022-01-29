Photos: Iowa heartlanders vs. Kalamazoo Wings

The Kalamazoo Wings defeated the Iowa Heartlanders, 5-2, at Xtream Arena in Coralville, Iowa, on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, and breaking the Heartlanders’ three-game winning streak.

The Heartlanders gave up three goals in the first period to Kalamazoo forwards Zach Jordan and Kyle Blaney. Iowa returned in the second period with a point of their own, scored by forward Ryan Kuffner, while goalie Trevin Kozlowski denied the wings any points with 19 saves.

Kuffner scored one final goal for Iowa with a little over six minutes on the clock in the third period against Kalamazoo goalie Trevor Gorsuch, which was answered by two points by the Wings by forwards Logan Lambdin and Zach Jordan.

The Heartlanders will play the Wings again at Xtream Arena on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022.