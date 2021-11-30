UI Symphony Orchestra celebrates 100th anniversary, looks to future

Melisse Brunet is shown conducting a rehearsal in the Concert Hall of the Voxman Music Building in Iowa City on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021. As her first semester at the University of Iowa, the centennial anniversary of the Iowa Symphony Orchestra is a huge responsibility to uphold, but by “being patient with myself, being patient with my students, being patient with my colleagues and taking it easy” is how she dismisses the burden.

The University of Iowa Symphony Orchestra has been around longer than the School of Music itself. With humble beginnings, the ensemble has come a long way since its inception in the 1920s. 100 years later, the orchestra is celebrating its century of impact on the collegiate music field and beyond.

On Dec. 1, the orchestra will continue the commemoration of their centennial anniversary with an all-new concert at Hancher Auditorium, titled “Holiday Pops.” The concert will feature festive holiday tunes and vocal pieces, as well as a collaboration with the Preucil School of Music. Both the holiday classics and new works will be performed under the direction of conductor Mélisse Brunet, who said she was excited to bring a joyful concert to the UI.

“That’s going to be a very, very friendly concert for the entire community. We’ll see all the tunes that everybody loves to listen to during this season,” Brunet said. “We’ll play a lot of jazz rhythms. We’ve got a lot of just fantastic tunes.”

The concert is part of a series of performances for the orchestra’s 2021-2022 academic season, all dedicated to the orchestra’s 100th year. With a century of intricate history to look back on, Brunet said that the University of Iowa’s orchestra is one that she feels proud to be a part of.

“I think it’s a pretty big deal,” Brunet said. “There are not a lot of programs with orchestras or university orchestras and even professional orchestras that have this quality in the country.”

Although it unofficially existed for many years prior, the orchestra’s university-affiliated beginning is dated to 1921. Katie Beuhner, the head of the Rita Benton Music Library, said that the orchestra got its true start when its first conductor, Phillip Greeley Clapp, arrived on campus.

“The idea behind hiring Clapp, who was not from Iowa City, was to bring a lot more formal training with him that would allow the department of music to establish itself as more of an academic discipline on campus,” Beuhner said. “And so Clapp came in and did exactly that.”

Clapp was initially hired as the department head for the School of Music, which at the time only existed as an affiliated department under the College of Liberal Arts. He did not conduct the orchestra until 1937, concentrating instead on establishing the academic focus of the School of Music. The school became its own department in the 1960s, Beuhner said.

Over the years, the orchestra went through several eras of performances, with many notable conductors and composers. Beuhner said that some of the orchestra’s ‘greatest hits’ include several that the ensemble will replicate for their 100th-anniversary celebrations. One notable concert is the 1955 performance of Berlioz Requiem, Op. 5, performed under the direction of Dimitri Mitropoulos in the Field House to an audience of 7,000 — one of the largest audiences the orchestra has ever played for.

Beuhner said that recordings of many of the orchestra’s older performances are difficult to access, and that the Music Library is collaborating with the New York Philharmonic orchestra to digitize older archived performances so audiences can enjoy them for the first time in decades.

“We sent out 2,500 school music recordings, including the orchestra performances from about the 1950s to the 2000s to be digitized,” Beuhner said. “We’re going to get to hear some of that history coming back to us soon.”

The orchestra’s first seven conductors were men, beginning with Frank Estes Kendrie in 1921, and ending with David Becker in 2020. Mélisse Brunet is the first woman selected to be the director of orchestral studies in the orchestra’s century-long existence, chosen in spring of 2021.

Tammie Walker, the current director of the School of Music noted her enthusiasm for the orchestra’s future under Brunet’s direction. She said that Brunet’s priorities align with those of the School of Music, and that the changes she will bring are something the orchestra has needed for a long time.

“This is a signature milestone for one of our major ensembles, and we’re especially excited that the 100th anniversary lined up with the hire of our first female orchestral conductor at Iowa,” Walker said. “She is embracing music of all styles, all cultures, and making really intentional choices to program music by underrepresented composers.”

Brunet said she wants to bring the Iowa Symphony Orchestra into future seasons with a contemporary perspective. One of her top priorities is to increase diversity within the orchestra’s programming, as well as to increase the number of collaborations the orchestra participates in.

A piece that Brunet said she was particularly excited for was performed during one of the orchestra’s most recent concerts was Five Movements In Color, by Mary Watkins, an 83-year-old black composer whose work had never been performed by a full orchestra.

Ultimately, Brunet says the orchestra has come a long way in its 100 years, but that the anniversary celebrations have provided an opportunity for reflection.

“My goal is to really bring [the orchestra] into the future to make something that’s what the students need nowadays, and what orchestras should look like in the 21st century,” Brunet said.