Iowa Heartlanders blown out by Toledo Walleye, 10-1

The Walleye scored seven unanswered goals to kick off Friday night’s Heartlanders game at Xtream Arena in Coralville.

Iowa Heartlanders forward Zach Remers is surrounded by Toledo Walleye defenders during a game at Xtream Arena in Coralville on October 29th, 2021.

The Iowa Heartlanders fell to the Toledo Walleye, 10-1, at Xtream Arena Friday night.

The Walleye got off to a hot start, scoring two goals in the first 10 minutes of the contest. They continued to control the puck for most of the first period, drawing a power play midway through the frame.

The Heartlanders had a power play scoring opportunity of their own early in the second period, but they failed to put the puck in the back of the net, even with a numbers advantage.

Friday night’s game also got a bit chippy during the second frame. Three fights broke out in the second period alone.

The Walleye recorded six goals in the second period. Toledo scored the first seven goals in Friday night’s game.

The Heartlanders’ lone score came from forward Jack Billings at the 16:47 mark in the second frame. He was assisted by his fellow forwards Bryce Misley and Alex Khovanov.

After Billings scored, the Walleye put the ball in the back of the net four additional times in the game’s final 22 minutes.

En route to being outscored, 10-1, the Heartlanders were outshot, 44-27. Iowa only fired nine shots in the first period. The Heartlanders managed just five shots in the third period.

“We have to keep the game simple,” Heartlanders head coach Gerry Fleming said postgame. “Be physical, move our feet, and get pucks in the net. When you have a situation like tonight, you got to rewind and take a step back and focus on the things you need to do.”

BIG PICTURE

The Heartlanders have now dropped two consecutive home games after suffering a 4-3 loss to the Wheeling Nailers Wednesday night.

Friday night’s loss is the Heartlanders third in a row. After a season-opening, 7-4 win over the Kansas City Mavericks, the Heartlanders haven’t reigned victorious a single game. Iowa’s overall record is now 1-3.

BILLINGS CASHES IN

Billings scored his third goal of the 2021-22 season Friday evening. He’s racked up six points in just four games this year.

Billings only shot the puck three times Friday. His teammate, defensemen Fedor Gordeev, led the Heartlanders in shot attempts against the Walleye with seven.

UP NEXT

The Heartlanders will close out their series with the Walleye tomorrow night at Xtream Arena. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Iowa will hit the road next week to take on the Cincinnati Cyclones Nov. 4 and 6 and the Indiana Fuel on Nov. 5.