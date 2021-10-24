Iowa Heartlanders fall to Kansas City

The pro hockey club lost its first game in franchise history against the Kansas City Mavericks, 5-3, on Saturday night.

Iowa Heartlanders hockey players pursue the puck against the Kansas City Mavericks at Xtream Arena in Coralville on Oct. 22, 2021. The Heartlanders won the game, 7-4.

The Iowa Heartlanders allowed two goals in the final minute against the Kansas City Mavericks on Saturday night, leading to a 5-3 loss at Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence, Missouri.

Maverick forward Ryan Olsen scored a goal with 50 seconds left in the match against Heartlander goaltender Hunter Jones. Iowa surrendered another goal with 23 seconds remaining in the game to Maverick forward Shawn Weller on an empty net.

Heartlander defenseman Billy Constantinou knotted the game up at three the 11:38 mark of the third period.

The game started in the Mavericks’ favor as they tallied two goals in the first period.

But the Heartlanders came trotting back in the second period with forwards Bryce Misley and Kris Bennett scoring a goal each to tie the game.

The two goals occurred during a five-minute period when the Heartlanders were on a power play. At the 10:46 mark of the second period, the officials handed out seven penalties — five of which came against two Maverick players.

Maverick forward Mikael Robidoux, who received a roughing and cross-checking penalty in the first period, was called for a game misconduct for kneeing. His teammate, forward Jesse Mychan, got a game misconduct for being an aggressor in a fight.

With each player receiving a game misconduct penalty, they were suspended for the remainder of the game. The Mavericks finished the game with 59 penalty minutes, while the Heartlanders had 16.

BIG PICTURE

After a season-opening victory Friday night, the Heartlanders won and lost their first game in club history against the Mavericks.

The Heartlanders and Mavericks will face off seven more times throughout the course of the season. The physicality and high-scoring affairs of the first two matches show the budding of an intense rivalry, although the teams are in different divisions.

Iowa is 1-1 with 70 more games left on the regular season schedule.

CONSTANTINOU BECOMING KEY PLAYER

Constantinou, a defenseman, is showing he can make plays on the offensive end.

The former Ontario Hockey League player has recorded four points — three coming on goals scored — which puts him second on the Heartlander leaderboard behind Bennett’s five.

The 2021-22 season is Constantinou’s first as a professional. Previously, he spent three seasons in the OHL, and was 10th in points among blueliners in the league with 53 during the 2019-20 season.

UP NEXT

The Heartlanders will return to Xtream Arena for a three-game home series.

Their first game of that series will take place on Wednesday against the Wheeling Nailers at 7 p.m.

Iowa will take a day off Thursday before facing the Toledo Walleye back-to-back next Friday and Saturday, with both of those games having a 7 p.m. start.