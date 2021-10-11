Iowa Democrats file ethics complaint against Rep. Miller-Meeks

A spokesperson for Miller-Meeks said her office is working with the House Ethics Committee and House Clerk’s office to resolve the discrepancies of her most recent personal financial report.

Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, R-Iowa, speaks to attendants at the annual Reagan Dinner in Johnson County.

Iowa Democrats filed a complaint with the Office of Congressional Ethics on Monday, alleging that Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, R-Iowa, didn’t compile with requirements to disclose information on her personal finances.

A press release from Iowa Democrats stated the following:

Miller-Meeks didn’t disclose $34,646 she earned in 2020 from her state pension and Great River Health Systems in her 2020 Annual Report.

The only earned income Miller-Meeks disclosed in her 2020 Annual report was her congressional salary, which she didn’t earn in 2020.

Miller-Meeks did not disclose her salary as an Iowa State Senator in her annual salary in 2019 and 2020.

In her 2019 and 2020 reports she failed to identify underlying assets in her retirement account.

Miller-Meeks also did not disclose assets on her 2020 report that she had previously reported owning.

“Iowans expect transparency and honesty as a bare minimum from their elected representatives,” said Iowa Democratic Party Chair Ross Wilburn in a prepared statement. “Mariannette Miller-Meeks’ refusal to comply with basic transparency measures intended to root out corruption and ensure good government – which are required of every member of Congress – is yet another reminder that she cannot be trusted by southeastern Iowans.”

In an email to The Daily Iowan, Eric Woolson, a spokesperson for Miller-Meeks, said Wilburn should focus on issues such as inflation, rather than partisan attacks.

“The Congresswoman’s office is working with the House Ethics Committee and House Clerk’s office on several substantive questions to resolve the discrepancies of her most recent personal financial report,” Woolson said. “This will ensure that her upcoming amended report covers all the necessary bases. We anticipate that the amended report will be filed as soon as her staff receives the answers to those questions.”