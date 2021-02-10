Iowa partners with Microsoft to create new vaccine scheduling system

Gov. Kim Reynolds announced a partnership with Microsoft during a press conference on Wednesday. The state plans to develop a centralized scheduling system for vaccinations in Iowa.

Gov. Kim Reynolds delivers the condition of the state address to a joint session of the Iowa House and Senate.

Gov. Kim Reynolds announced on Wednesday that the Iowa Department of Public Health has partnered with Microsoft to develop a centralized vaccination scheduling system, and Iowans can expect to see the new system launched in the next few weeks.

Reynolds said the centralized scheduling system will be a place where Iowans can register to be vaccinated and then be referred to a provider when they are eligible and a vaccine is available. She hopes to also add a call center to the operation.

“We know that Iowans are eager to have a centralized access point like this to make getting a vaccine as easy as possible and that’s exactly what we are working everyday to achieve,” Reynolds said.

A centralized system took a while to be developed because the state had to learn more about their current infrastructure and learn how to improve it, Reynolds said.

Public health officials in Johnson County have warned against using a centralized vaccination registration system because there would not be enough vaccines available for everyone who wanted to register. It could also require people to disclose medical information that health care providers already have.

Beginning this week, Reynolds said, all states will receive a 5 percent increase in vaccination allocations bringing Iowa’s current total to 49,900. Distribution process will begin to speed up once vaccination facilities reach phase 1B, she said.

As positive case counts in the state fall, Reynolds said that she pulled mitigation measures such as face coverings, social distancing, and capacity mandates because of the way Iowans’ mental health was suffering.

“We’ve been able to help a little bit with COVID fatigue by being reasonable and measured and by not trying to balance the lives and livelihoods of Iowans,” Reynolds said.