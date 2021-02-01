UI athletics reports four positive COVID-19 tests out of 512 conducted tests

The department conducted 512 COVID-19 PCR tests for the week of Jan. 25-31 and received four positive tests and 508 negative tests.

A member of the media records the court from the stands during a men’s basketball game between Iowa and Indiana on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021 at Carver Hawkeye Arena. The Hawkeyes were defeated by the Hoosiers, 69-81.

The University of Iowa athletics department conducted 512 COVID-19 PCR tests for the week of Jan. 25-31 and received four positive tests and 508 negative tests.

As part of Iowa’s return to campus protocol, testing began on May 29 and includes athletes, coaches, and other staff members. A total of 386 positive tests, 14,223 negative tests, and one inconclusive test have been received.

According to a release, following the positive test result, protocol established by UI Athletics and medical staff, including contact tracing procedures, is being followed to ensure the safety of all UI Athletics student-athletes and staff. This mandatory protocol also includes isolation for the individuals who test positive, and quarantine for those individuals who might have been exposed to someone with the virus.

The Big Ten Conference began daily rapid antigen surveillance testing on Sept. 30. Any positive tests identified through the surveillance testing process would be confirmed through a PCR test and reflected in the numbers listed above.

The department does not provide a testing breakdown by sport or specify if an athlete or staff member has tested positive.