Watch: Social media reactions from health care workers in Iowa after receiving COVID-19 vaccine

Health care workers at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics became the first people in Iowa to receive the COVID-19 vaccine yesterday.

A nurse receives one of first doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at the hospital, Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, on the 12th floor of the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital in Iowa City, Iowa.

The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine arrived in Iowa yesterday and health care workers at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics become the first people in the state to receive doses of the vaccine. Some hospital employees took to social media to share their experiences being inoculated — quick and painless — and encourage others to get vaccinated when one becomes available to the public.

History has a beginning a middle and an end. This is the beginning, the end is eradication of #COVID19. As more doses become available please take the #CovidVaccine and support efforts to disseminate this worldwide. https://t.co/vw0xrW0tOV — E. Dale Abel (@IntMedAbel) December 15, 2020

Woke up feeling warm and a little sore in my arm. temp 98F (37C). Took two Tylenol. Good to go. Temp 97.6F now. Won’t skip my workout this morning. #CovidVaccines #CovidVaccinesideeffects Day2. Manageable. — E. Dale Abel (@IntMedAbel) December 15, 2020

