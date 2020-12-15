Watch: Social media reactions from health care workers in Iowa after receiving COVID-19 vaccine
Health care workers at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics became the first people in Iowa to receive the COVID-19 vaccine yesterday.
December 15, 2020
The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine arrived in Iowa yesterday and health care workers at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics become the first people in the state to receive doses of the vaccine. Some hospital employees took to social media to share their experiences being inoculated — quick and painless — and encourage others to get vaccinated when one becomes available to the public.
Don’t throw away your shot! @Lin_Manuel #CovidVaccine pic.twitter.com/y6WGte1smy
— Dana Cook (@MrsDanaCook) December 14, 2020
History has a beginning a middle and an end. This is the beginning, the end is eradication of #COVID19. As more doses become available please take the #CovidVaccine and support efforts to disseminate this worldwide. https://t.co/vw0xrW0tOV
— E. Dale Abel (@IntMedAbel) December 15, 2020
Woke up feeling warm and a little sore in my arm. temp 98F (37C). Took two Tylenol. Good to go. Temp 97.6F now. Won’t skip my workout this morning. #CovidVaccines #CovidVaccinesideeffects Day2. Manageable.
— E. Dale Abel (@IntMedAbel) December 15, 2020
I received my first dose of the #CovidVaccine 24 hours ago @uihealthcare. It was a happy day, a triumph of science. It was also a sad day as hundreds of thousands of people around the globe are still getting infected every day. pic.twitter.com/TXZvAFeDnK
— Jorge Luis Salinas (@jlsalinas7) December 15, 2020
(she/her/hers)
Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @kelso_harrell
Kelsey Harrell is the Managing Digital Editor at The Daily Iowan. She is a...