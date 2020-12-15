Watch: Social media reactions from health care workers in Iowa after receiving COVID-19 vaccine

Health care workers at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics became the first people in Iowa to receive the COVID-19 vaccine yesterday.

A+nurse+receives+one+of+first+doses+of+the+Pfizer-BioNTech+COVID-19+vaccine+at+the+hospital%2C+Monday%2C+Dec.+14%2C+2020%2C+on+the+12th+floor+of+the+University+of+Iowa+Stead+Family+Children%27s+Hospital+in+Iowa+City%2C+Iowa.

Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen

A nurse receives one of first doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at the hospital, Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, on the 12th floor of the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital in Iowa City, Iowa.

Kelsey Harrell, Managing Digital Editor
December 15, 2020

The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine arrived in Iowa yesterday and health care workers at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics become the first people in the state to receive doses of the vaccine. Some hospital employees took to social media to share their experiences being inoculated — quick and painless — and encourage others to get vaccinated when one becomes available to the public.

Facebook Comments