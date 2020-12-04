University of Iowa reports 31 new COVID-19 cases, shares vaccine distribution plan

UI employee numbers have reached 300 COVID-19 cases in total since the beginning of the semester.

The Old Capitol is seen on Thursday, March 12, 2020.

The University of Iowa reported 31 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the semester total of student cases to 2,734.

The campus-wide update on Friday said there have been 22 new self-reported student cases since Dec. 2. For UI employees, nine new cases were reported, bringing the total number of employee COVID-19 cases to 300.

The update sent out to UI employees, students, and staff said there are no residence hall students in quarantine, and three residence hall students are in self-isolation.

The current seven-day positivity rate in Johnson County is 10.8 percent.

As previously reported by The Daily Iowan, Gov. Kim Reynolds said on Dec. 3 that Iowa citizens would have access to the COVID-19 vaccine in the upcoming months.

Following Reynolds’ announcement, the UI said in the update that the university does not decide who will receive the COVID-19 vaccination first, but plans to collaborate with Johnson County Public Health and the Iowa Department of Public Health about vaccine distribution.

The UI said the vaccine distribution order will place health care workers and long-term care facility residents and employees as the first priority. By mid-2021, the vaccine will be widely available, the email said.