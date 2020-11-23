UI athletics department reports four positive COVID-19 tests out of 579 conducted tests

The department conducted 579 COVID-19 PCR tests for the week of Nov. 16-22 and received four positive tests and 575 negative tests.

Action is underway during a football game between Iowa and Michigan State in Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. The Hawkeyes dominated the Spartans, 49-7.

The University of Iowa athletics department conducted 579 COVID-19 PCR tests for the week of Nov. 16-22 and received four positive tests and 575 negative tests.

As part of Iowa’s return to campus protocols, testing began May 29 and includes athletes, coaches, and other staff members. A total of 317 positive tests, 9,892 negative tests, and one inconclusive test have been received.

According to a release, following the positive test result, protocol established by UI Athletics and medical staff, including contact tracing procedures, is being followed to ensure the safety of all UI Athletics student-athletes and staff. This mandatory protocol also includes isolation for the individuals who test positive, and quarantine for those individuals who might have been exposed to someone with the virus.

The Big Ten Conference began daily rapid antigen surveillance testing on Sept. 30. Any positive tests identified through the surveillance testing process would be confirmed through a PCR test and reflected in the numbers listed above.

The department does not provide a testing breakdown by sport or specify if an athlete or staff member has tested positive.