University of Iowa reports 79 new COVID-19 cases on campus

The university is reporting that 60 students and 19 employees have tested positive for the virus.

The Old Capitol is seen on Thursday, March 12, 2020.

The University of Iowa is reporting new COVID-19 cases on campus. As of Nov. 11, there have been 79 members of the UI community that have reported testing positive for the virus.

In a campus-wide update sent on Friday, 60 students and 19 employees have self-reported testing positive for COVID-19. That brings the semester-to-date total for students to 2,465 and 195 for employees.

The university said in the update that three students are in quarantine in the residence halls and 21 are in self-isolation in the residence halls.

Iowa has begun to see an uptick in COVID-19 cases, causing hospitals, local governments, and school boards to come together to urge Iowans to adhere to state and county health and safety guidelines. As of Nov. 12, there have been an additional 2,912 positive COVID-19 tests received.

In Johnson County, the 14-day rolling total as of Nov. 13 is 2,011.

On Nov. 13, Iowa City Mayor Bruce Teague signed an order extending the mask mandate he put in place over Iowa City on July 12. The mask mandate will now be in effect until Jan. 15, 2021. The mask mandate aligns directly with the university mask requirement, the update said.