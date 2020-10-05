University of Iowa reports six new COVID-19 cases

The University of Iowa is reporting updated self-reported COVID-19 cases. Since Oct. 2, six students have self-reported testing positive for the virus.

According to the campus-wide email update sent on Monday, since the beginning of the semester, 2,011 students and 48 employees have self-reported testing positive for COVID-19.

Currently, four students are in quarantine in the residence halls and eight students are in self-isolation in the residence halls.

The proclamation signed by Gov. Kim Reynolds on Aug. 27 closing bars in Johnson County expired on Oct. 2. The email said local establishments in downtown Iowa City have been working to implement new procedures to correspond with the state public health declaration.

Businesses in Johnson County must ensure at least six feet of distance between each group or individual dining alone, providing barriers between booths if they are not six feet apart, and all patrons must consume food and beverages sitting down, the email said.

As flu season approaches, the email said the university is providing free flu vaccinations to faculty and staff, and UI Student Health will be hosting two free flu vaccination clinics for all students on Oct. 29 and Nov. 3 at the Iowa Memorial Union.

“In a year when many things feel out of our control,” the email said, “…getting a flu vaccine is one thing that you can do to make a difference and keep yourself and others healthy. Getting vaccinated is convenient and considerate. Get vaccinated for yourself, for your friends, and for your family.”