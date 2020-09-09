University of Iowa reports 53 new positive COVID-19 cases

The Old Capitol is seen on Thursday, March 12, 2020.

The University of Iowa has reported 53 new cases of COVID-19 since Sept. 7. There has been a total of 1,642 self-reported positive cases since the start of the semester.

Since Sept. 7, 52 students and one employee self-reported positive cases. In the residence halls, nine students are in quarantine and 73 students are in isolation.

As of Sept. 9, Iowa City is ranked at 20 on a New York Times list of metro areas with the greatest number of new cases relative to their population. There are 3.4 cases per 1,000 people in Iowa City. Johnson County is currently reporting 4,617 positive cases.

The UI shared a video featuring UI epidemiologist, Dr. Jorge Salinas, explaining what the community needs to avoid and what the community needs to do. Salinas instructs people to avoid closed spaces, crowded places, and close contact. He recommends that people wear their masks, watch their distance, and wash their hands.