The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Top Stories
Reynolds signs bill waiving graduation, state testing requirements for Perry following shooting
DITV Sports: Holly Rowe, Rebecca Lobo and ESPN Staff talk Iowa vs UConn in the Final Four
Iowa City High receives social media threat
DITV Sports: Caitlin Clark and Paige Beuckers face-off in Final Four
Iowa women's basketball notebook | Iowa wants to stay true to its brand of basketball in Final Four versus UConn
Advertisement

Reynolds signs bill waiving graduation, state testing requirements for Perry following shooting

The law is intended to give flexibility to the Perry Community School District to recover from a fatal school shooting on Jan. 4.
Byline photo of Roxy Ekberg
Roxy Ekberg, Politics Reporter
April 5, 2024
State+representatives+stand+for+a+moment+of+silence+for+the+school+shooting+that+happened+in+Perry%2C+Iowa%2C+during+the+first+day+of+the+2024+Iowa+legislative+session+at+the+Iowa+State+Capitol+in+Des+Moines+on+Monday%2C+Jan.+8%2C+2024.+The+shooting+took+place+on+Jan.+4.
Ayrton Breckenridge
State representatives stand for a moment of silence for the school shooting that happened in Perry, Iowa, during the first day of the 2024 Iowa legislative session at the Iowa State Capitol in Des Moines on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024. The shooting took place on Jan. 4.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a law on Friday allowing the Perry Community School District to use special property tax dollars to pay for retention bonus payments to staff. The law also waives state testing and graduation requirements for students in the district this year. 

The law comes roughly four months after a fatal school shooting on Jan. 4 in Perry, Iowa, which resulted in the death of sixth-grader Ahmir Jolliff and injured five others, including Perry High School Principal Dan Marburger, who died from injuries inflicted while he was trying to talk down the shooter. 

House File 2653, now signed into law, waives state testing requirements and graduation requirements and gives the district to provide retention bonuses to staff following the fatal shooting. The Iowa Department of Education decided to waive state testing requirements and other statutory requirements following the shooting, the law reaffirms those actions in statute. 

Other requirements waived by the law include: 

  • The required days or hours of instruction
  • Any reporting requirement related to accreditation
  • The administration of any requirement related to dynamic learning assessment
  • The administration of any assessment related to English learners
  • The administration of any assessment related to mathematics, reading, or early literacy

On Jan. 8, Reynolds signed a disaster proclamation to provide state assistance to Dallas County and the Perry Community in recovery from the shooting.

“As the Perry Community School District continues to heal, this legislation will provide students, teachers, and staff with an additional layer of support, allowing them the flexibility they need to care for themselves and each other,” Reynolds said in a news release Friday. “We stand with Perry and are committed to doing whatever we can to help the community recover.”

More to Discover
More in State Politics
The Iowa State Capitol is seen during the first day of the 90th Iowa legislative session at the Iowa State Capitol in Des Moines on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023.
Iowa House sends postpartum coverage expansion to governor’s desk
The Iowa State Capitol is seen before the opening of the 2022 Legislative Session in Des Moines, Iowa, on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022. At the State Capitol, legislative leaders spoke in their chambers while rally members congregated in the rotunda in support of freedom.
Reynolds signs bill to repeal gender balance on Iowa’s boards and commissions
Iowa’s NCAA No. 1 170-pound Kylie Welker and Iowa’s NCAA No. 4 143-pound Ella Schmit celebrate during the Iowa Duals between NCAA-ranked No. 1 Iowa women’s wrestling, NAIA-ranked No. 1 Life University, and Missouri Valley at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024. The Hawkeyes defeated the Big Reds, 42-0, and the Running Eagles, 35-6.
Iowa House, Gov. Reynolds recognizes Iowa women’s wrestling national championship title
About the Contributors
Roxy Ekberg, Politics Reporter
she/her/hers
Roxy Ekberg is a first year at the University of Iowa. In the Honors Program, she is double majoring in journalism and political science with a minor in Spanish. Prior to her role as a politics reporter, she worked news reporter at the Daily Iowan and worked at her local newspaper The Wakefield Republican.
Ayrton Breckenridge, Managing Visuals Editor
(he/him/his)
Ayrton Breckenridge is the Managing Visuals Editor at The Daily Iowan. He is a senior at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism and cinema. This is his fourth year working for the DI.
© 2024 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in