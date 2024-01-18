Reynolds shifts AEA reform following feedback, backlash

The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

After receiving feedback from stakeholders and legislators, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds’ office announced that amendments offering changes would be introduced.
Byline photo of Liam Halawith
Liam Halawith, Politics Editor
January 18, 2024
Governor+Kim+Reynolds+opens+the+Faith+and+Freedom+Presidential+Town+Hall+at+the+Iowa+Events+Center+on+Sept.+16%2C+2023.+The+event+had+ten+republican+candidates+speak+for+a+crowd+of+over+1%2C000.+Reynolds+spoke+to+the+audience+about+her+work+on+changing+laws+around+abortion+and+gender-affirming+care.
Isabella Tisdale
Governor Kim Reynolds opens the Faith and Freedom Presidential Town Hall at the Iowa Events Center on Sept. 16, 2023. The event had ten republican candidates speak for a crowd of over 1,000. Reynolds spoke to the audience about her work on changing laws around abortion and gender-affirming care.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds walked back sweeping reforms to state Area Education Agencies on Thursday, according to a news release from the governor’s office.

Just days after she introduced legislation to limit Iowa’s Area Education Agencies, or AEAs, to special education, she announced she would partner with legislative leaders to introduce an amendment altering the hallmark of her proposed changes she announced during her Condition of the State address on Jan. 9.

According to the release, under the newly added provisions, AEAs can continue providing general education services and media services if requested by school districts and approved by the Iowa Department of Education, the new administrator of AEAs under the governor’s proposed bill.

Under proposed changes, the bill would also give state and federal special education funding directly to Iowa public school districts and allow schools to retain the general education funding they give to AEAs.

The bill would allow school districts to choose if they use an AEA, their own special education staff, or a private company to provide special education services.

Reynolds said the reforms would put school districts and parents in “the driver’s seat” and will make AEAs more transparent.

“Student success is my central focus, and the goal of my bill is to ensure Iowa’s students with disabilities receive the world class education they deserve,” Reynolds said in a news release. “Schools and parents know their students best, and this bill ensures they are in the driver’s seat in deciding how best to support their students.”

The Iowa Department of Education and the directors of the AEAs would serve at the pleasure of the governor.

Iowa House Speaker Pat Grassley said Republicans will continue to do their due diligence and seek feedback throughout the legislative process.

“We all share the goal of ensuring this bill improves outcomes for Iowa students with disabilities and empowers school districts to decide how best to suit the needs of their schools,” Grassley said in a news release on Thursday.

Iowa House Democrats leader Jennifer Konfrst told reporters during a news conference Thursday that the governor had left out Democrats from drafting the legislation and proposing the changes to the bill.

“Iowans are telling us overwhelmingly that this bill is a nonstarter and now I see the governor trying to snip around the edges and change it,” Konfrst said.
About the Contributors
Liam Halawith, Senior Politics and News Editor
he/him/his
Liam Halawith is a third-year student at the University of Iowa studying Journalism and Mass Communication and minoring in Political Science. Before his role as Senior Politics and News Editor, Liam was the Politics Editor and a politics reporter for the DI. Outside of the DI Liam has interned at the Cedar Rapids Gazette and the Southeast Iowa Union. This is his second year working for the DI.
Isabella Tisdale, Photojournalist
(she/her)
Isabella Tisdale is a photojournalist for The Daily Iowan and is a senior at West High school. In her free time, she stage manages for the theater program at West High. She plans to double major in political science and journalism.
