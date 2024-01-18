Reynolds shifts AEA reform following feedback, backlash

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds walked back sweeping reforms to state Area Education Agencies on Thursday, according to a news release from the governor’s office.

Just days after she introduced legislation to limit Iowa’s Area Education Agencies, or AEAs, to special education, she announced she would partner with legislative leaders to introduce an amendment altering the hallmark of her proposed changes she announced during her Condition of the State address on Jan. 9.

According to the release, under the newly added provisions, AEAs can continue providing general education services and media services if requested by school districts and approved by the Iowa Department of Education, the new administrator of AEAs under the governor’s proposed bill.

Under proposed changes, the bill would also give state and federal special education funding directly to Iowa public school districts and allow schools to retain the general education funding they give to AEAs.

The bill would allow school districts to choose if they use an AEA, their own special education staff, or a private company to provide special education services.

Reynolds said the reforms would put school districts and parents in “the driver’s seat” and will make AEAs more transparent.

“Student success is my central focus, and the goal of my bill is to ensure Iowa’s students with disabilities receive the world class education they deserve,” Reynolds said in a news release. “Schools and parents know their students best, and this bill ensures they are in the driver’s seat in deciding how best to support their students.”

The Iowa Department of Education and the directors of the AEAs would serve at the pleasure of the governor.

Iowa House Speaker Pat Grassley said Republicans will continue to do their due diligence and seek feedback throughout the legislative process.

“We all share the goal of ensuring this bill improves outcomes for Iowa students with disabilities and empowers school districts to decide how best to suit the needs of their schools,” Grassley said in a news release on Thursday.

Iowa House Democrats leader Jennifer Konfrst told reporters during a news conference Thursday that the governor had left out Democrats from drafting the legislation and proposing the changes to the bill.

“Iowans are telling us overwhelmingly that this bill is a nonstarter and now I see the governor trying to snip around the edges and change it,” Konfrst said.