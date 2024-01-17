The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird sues TikTok

Bird’s lawsuit alleges the popular social media app misleads parents with a deceptive age rating.
Byline photo of Roxy Ekberg
Roxy Ekberg, Politics Reporter
January 17, 2024
Iowa+Attorney+General+Brenna+Bird+speaks+during+a+Moms+for+Liberty+Rally+at+the+Iowa+State+Capitol+in+Des+Moines+on+Wednesday%2C+Jan.+10%2C+2024.
Ayrton Breckenridge
Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird speaks during a Moms for Liberty Rally at the Iowa State Capitol in Des Moines on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024.

Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird sued TikTok for deceiving Iowa parents about children’s access to inappropriate material on the popular social media app, according to a news release from her office Wednesday.

Bird’s lawsuit is part of the GOP’s growing dissatisfaction with TikTok and its relationship with the Chinese Communist Party.

“TikTok has kept parents in the dark,” Bird said in the release. “TikTok has sneaked past parental blocks by misrepresenting the severity of its content. But no longer.”

Bird alleges that TikTok has exposed young children to graphic material, and misled parents by stating the app is appropriate for ages 12 years old and up.

The lawsuit states the social media app features frequent and intense adult content, such as sexual content, nudity, and profanity, despite its age rating.

The lawsuit alleges the app violated Apple’s App Store guidelines and skirted parental controls by miscategorizing adult content as “infrequent and mild,” when it should be deemed “frequent and intense,” according to the release. Bird is challenging TikTok’s statements about parental controls in the platform’s Community Guidelines and Android app stores.

In a statement to The Daily Iowan, a spokesperson said TikTok remains committed to prioritizing community safety.

“TikTok has industry-leading safeguards in place for young people, including parental controls and time limits for those under 18,” the statement read. “We are committed to tackling industry-wide challenges and will continue to prioritize community safety.”

Bird’s news release said the deception violates the Iowa Consumer Fraud Act.

“As a mom and prosecutor, I am committed to equipping parents with information to keep their kids safe and to holding TikTok accountable,” Bird said in the release.
About the Contributors
Roxy Ekberg, News Reporter
she/her/hers
Roxy Ekberg is a first year at the University of Iowa. In the Honors Program, she is double majoring in journalism and political science with a minor in Spanish. Prior to her role as a news reporter at the Daily Iowan, Ekberg worked at her local newspaper.
Ayrton Breckenridge, Managing Visuals Editor
(he/him/his)
Ayrton Breckenridge is the Managing Visuals Editor at The Daily Iowan. He is a senior at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism and cinema. This is his fourth year working for the DI.
