Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird sues TikTok

Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird sued TikTok for deceiving Iowa parents about children’s access to inappropriate material on the popular social media app, according to a news release from her office Wednesday.

Bird’s lawsuit is part of the GOP’s growing dissatisfaction with TikTok and its relationship with the Chinese Communist Party.

“TikTok has kept parents in the dark,” Bird said in the release. “TikTok has sneaked past parental blocks by misrepresenting the severity of its content. But no longer.”

Bird alleges that TikTok has exposed young children to graphic material, and misled parents by stating the app is appropriate for ages 12 years old and up.

The lawsuit states the social media app features frequent and intense adult content, such as sexual content, nudity, and profanity, despite its age rating.

The lawsuit alleges the app violated Apple’s App Store guidelines and skirted parental controls by miscategorizing adult content as “infrequent and mild,” when it should be deemed “frequent and intense,” according to the release. Bird is challenging TikTok’s statements about parental controls in the platform’s Community Guidelines and Android app stores.

In a statement to The Daily Iowan, a spokesperson said TikTok remains committed to prioritizing community safety.

“TikTok has industry-leading safeguards in place for young people, including parental controls and time limits for those under 18,” the statement read. “We are committed to tackling industry-wide challenges and will continue to prioritize community safety.”

Bird’s news release said the deception violates the Iowa Consumer Fraud Act.

“As a mom and prosecutor, I am committed to equipping parents with information to keep their kids safe and to holding TikTok accountable,” Bird said in the release.