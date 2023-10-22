University of Iowa graduates purchase BlackStone restaurant

Bobby Razavi started working at BlackStone in high school and during his undergraduate experience at the University of Iowa. During that time, Hawkeye cheerleader Alexis Puebla was hired.

Now married, the couple have taken over ownership of the restaurant, located at 503 Westbury Drive.

Working at the restaurant for over five years, Razavi built a strong relationship with the previous owners, Craft Concepts Restaurant Group. Razavi and Puebla continued to maintain that relationship after graduating from college in 2016.

Last December, Razavi met with them for lunch with the idea of selling the restaurant formed. Puebla said the group had no intention of selling Blackstone before the conversation, but if they were going to, they wanted the restaurant to go to the right person.

“It was very much right place, right time, right person,” Puebla said. “The opportunity arose, and it was something that made sense for everybody. Selling the restaurant to us is kind of a way to keep the restaurant in the family.”

The restaurant’s menu features classic American foods with an elevated feed, such as macaroni and cheese with bacon or lobster, roasted salmon, an Iowa pork chop dish, and tacos and sandwiches.

BlackStone also has a large menu of specialty martinis and cocktails, and wine.

Craft Concepts opened BlackStone as their first restaurant in 2007, with an expansive menu of American classics according to the restaurant’s website. The group owns over 20 restaurant locations, primarily in Eastern Iowa, including Big Grove Brewery, 30Hop, and Tin Roost.

Razavi and Puebla said Craft Concepts’ owners, Brian Flynn, Erik Shewmaker, and Matt Swift, are still involved with the restaurant.

“The previous owners have really supported me and have continued to attend meetings, be involved and answer my questions,” Razavi said. “They’ve done a really good job of helping us continue to steward it. They want to see it succeed.”

The couple reflected on their time as BlackStone employees, recalling that it always felt more like a community rather than just a restaurant.

Puebla said it has been special to continue building relationships with long-time regulars that have witnessed the pair grow from employees in an early relationship to now married owners.

“It’s been a very positive and exciting kind of full circle moment for the restaurant, the community on that side of town, and the patrons – but also of course for us and our family,” she said. “Now starting our own life and family here in Iowa City is just kind of another special thing. We’re excited to honestly be a part of the university community forever.”