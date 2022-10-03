Choose The Sunglasses According To Your Style

Introduction

Sunlight brings a renewed sense of sartorial flair. It complements your new look and upgrades your old ones. And what’s best than defeating this sunlight with the most stylish sunglasses from SmartBuyGlasses? So, without further ado, let’s walk through a few classic styles.

Types of Sunglasses

Wayfarers

Wayfarers is truly an all-rounder and a go-to sunglass for every fashion-conscious guy. These types of sunglasses retain lasting beauty as they can be worn with every outfit and occasion. You can never do wrong with your style in these wayfarer frames, from suits to flowy resort wear. So, if you are looking for a one-size-fits-all option, this is what you must have in your collection.

Wireframes

Wireframes are the best option to upgrade from classic Wayfarers while maintaining a classic style. It adds a little glamor to your eyewear game. It is extensively suitable for breezy dressed-up outfits. However, it surprisingly looks good with slouchy t-shirts and some nice sneakers. If you want to go extra, try adding some tints and colors as they are meant to stand out instead of blending in.

Rectangular Frames

Rectangular Frames are the only choice of the street-style crowd. Including it with a bright shirt material makes the look complete and classy.

Tips To Choose The Right Sunglasses

Function and Form

Besides being a fashionable accessory, sunglasses also have a very significant function of protecting your eye from UV rays. Therefore, looking for sunglasses with two or three lens categories is recommended. It will effectively reduce glare and provide a medium to a high level of protection. Moreover, you can choose polarized lenses if you spend a lot of time in the water. It helps in reducing glare further.

Opposite Attracts

The general rule for choosing appropriate sunglasses is the ones opposite your face shape. For example, if you have a square face, you can opt for round glasses. Similarly, if you have a round face, you can look for square geometric frames.

Choose Classics

If you are a fashion purchaser, you will likely look for shades you love forever. You can opt for Wayfarers and Aviators as they both are unisex styles. You can also select tortoiseshell or plain black acetate frames to complement most outfits.

Know Your True Color

Although your lens’s colors never affect the amount of UV protection, it effectively determines the activities and conditions your glasses are suitable for. Grey lenses are known as all-purpose lenses. It simply darkens the ordinary things you see without even distorting colors. On the other hand, green tint glasses are considered an all-rounder.

Brown and amber tints enhance contrast and are appropriate for unpredictable weather. It also suits sporting activities that require depth perception. Rose-colored tints are known for improving visibility. It provides excellent contrast and is considered the most comfortable wear for long periods.

Conclusion

In short, if you want to choose your signature shades, you must consider the size, shape, and color to contend with and the practicality of UV rays.