Photos: Iowa Heartlanders vs. Fort Wayne Komets

The Iowa Heartlanders matched up on the ice against the Fort Wayne Komets at Xtream Arena in Coralville, Iowa, on Wednesday, March 9, 2022. The Comets blew out the Heartlanders in a 6-0 victory, resulting in the Heartlanders falling to an even 24-24 win-loss record.

The Fort Wayne Komets scored the first goal 8 minutes into the game to take a 1-0 lead after the Heartlanders decided to start Derreck Baribeu as goalie instead of its usual Trevin Kozlowski.

Following the first period, the Komets scored four goals. Lynden McCallum, Marcus McIvor, Connor Corcoran, and Drake Rymsha contributed to the four-goal boost.

In the third period, Komet Connor Corcoran scored his second goal of the night to top off the score at 6-0.

Though the Heartlanders were unable to fight back with goals, they were able to fight back with punches. Three fights occurred throughout the game.

The Heartlanders will match up with the Komets again on Friday, March 11.