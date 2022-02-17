Photos: Iowa Heartlanders vs. Tulsa Oilers

The Iowa Heartlanders matched up on the ice with Oklahoma’s Tulsa Oilers at Xtream Arena in Coralville, Iowa, on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. The Heartlanders defeated the Oilers in sudden death, 4-3, improving their record to 18 wins and 23 losses on the season.

In the first period, Heartlander forward Yuki Miura scored his first goal after coming back on the ice after a two-month long injury. The last game he played was Dec. 29, against the Tulsa Oilers.

In the second period, Tulsa scored back-to-back goals, bringing the score to 3-2. Heartlander forward Kaid Oliver then scored two goals to tie the game.

No goals in the third period pushed the game to sudden death, which was decided after neither the Heartlanders or the Oilers scored in overtime. Two Heartlander forwards, Ryan Kuffner and Jake Smith, scored against the Oilers in sudden death. Dereck Baribeu blocked both shots attempted by Tulsa.

The Heartlanders travel to Michigan to face the Kalamazoo Wings on Feb. 18.