Photos: Iowa Heartlanders vs. Utah Grizzlies – Game three

The Iowa Heartlanders faced the Utah Grizzlies in a grueling battle at Xtream Arena on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. The Heartlanders started the game out strong with a 2-1 lead but the Grizzlies fought back to claim a 4-3 victory over the Heartlanders to sweep the series. After tonight’s game the Iowa Heartlanders fall to 17-23 while the Utah Grizzlies improve to 29-15.

The first period was packed with physicality and wit as a brawl broke out early between the two teams. The Heartlanders took a quick 1-0 lead with Jake Smith’s goal. This was Smith’s first goal in four games after recently being named the ECHL January Rookie of the Month award.

Utah then struck back minutes later with a goal of their own from Ben Tardif. Just two minutes later, Heartlander Said Oliver scored a goal to regain the lead at 2-1 for his team. With just a minute-and-a-half remaining in the first, the Grizzlies struck back to tie the game at 2-2.

In the second period, Mason Mannek scored for the Grizzlies to keep them in the lead.

A brawl broke loose after the final buzzer with multiple swings from both the Heartlanders and the Grizzlies.

The Iowa Heartlanders hit the ice again on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 to face the visiting Tulsa Oilers.