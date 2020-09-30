University of Iowa reports 10 new COVID-19 cases

The UI reported 10 new COVID-19 cases on campus in a campus-wide email on Wednesday.

The University of Iowa reported ten new COVID-19 cases within the UI community since Sept. 28, with nine student cases and one employee case, on Sept. 30.

The total of self-reported cases of COVID-19 to date is 1,994 student cases and 45 employee cases.

Two students are in quarantine in the residence halls and seven are in self-isolation. The percent of positive cases in Johnson county was 5.0 percent on Sept. 30.

The campus-wide update included a video where Associate Provost for Undergraduate Education and Dean of the University College Tanya Uden-Holman informed students and families on what to expect from the virtual Fall 2020 commencement ceremonies.

The email said the university will livestream all virtual commencement ceremonies at the end of this semester. The update also reminded students that there has been a reduction in cases, but they must continue to follow university and CDC guidelines.

“What has occurred since the initial spike in late August is a reduction and now a plateau of positive cases, according to information from Johnson County Public Health,” the email said. “… If the positive case rates spike and stay high, we will consider additional actions, in coordination with Johnson County Public Health, the Iowa Department of Public Health, and the Board of Regents, State of Iowa.”