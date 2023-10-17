The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Top Stories
UI political student groups navigate tension on campus
Q&A | UI President Barbara Wilson talks Iowa women’s basketball, political division on campus
Demand for cannabis cards increases in Iowa City, the state
Iowa Football Week 8 Notebook | Hawkeyes unfazed by adversity, prepared to take on similarly-styled Minnesota
State of Iowa provides $6.5 million to fund scholarships for high need majors
Advertisement

UI political student groups navigate tension on campus

The latest conservative speaker’s appearance at the UI sparks ongoing debate over conflict between free speech rights and campus inclusion efforts.
Liam Halawith, Senior News and Politics Editor
October 17, 2023
Chloe+Cole%2C+an+anti-transgender+activist%2C+speaks+at+an+event+hosted+by+Young+Americans+for+Freedom+in+the+Iowa+Memorial+Union%E2%80%99s+Blackbox+Theather+in+lowa+City+on+Monday%2C+Oct.+16%2C+2023.+Pro-transgender+activists+protested+outside+the+IMU+and+later+blocked+the+Madison+and+Jefferson+Streets+intersection.+The+protest+concluded+in+front+of+University+of+lowa+President%E2%80%99s+Residence+on+Church+Street.
Theodore Retsinas
Chloe Cole, an anti-transgender activist, speaks at an event hosted by Young Americans for Freedom in the Iowa Memorial Union’s Blackbox Theather in lowa City on Monday, Oct. 16, 2023. Pro-transgender activists protested outside the IMU and later blocked the Madison and Jefferson Streets intersection. The protest concluded in front of University of lowa President’s Residence on Church Street.

Chants of “trans lives matter,” “trans rights are human rights,” and “f*** all fascists” rang out on Oct.16 as protesters walked circles in the crosswalks of the intersection of Madison and Jefferson Streets on the University of Iowa campus.

Blocking more than 20 cars from leaving, over 150 protesters stood outside the Iowa Memorial Union to protest Iowa Young Americans for Freedom’s latest UI campus speaker — Chloe Cole, a self-proclaimed “detransitioner.”

Cole’s appearance on campus Monday revived long-standing campus friction between First Amendment freedoms and university efforts to create an inclusive atmosphere. Cole, who is 19, detransitioned from a transgender man to female as a teen.

The UI Young Americans for Freedom chapter, a group of young conservatives, invited Cole to speak at the IMU’s Black Box Theatre. Cole spoke about her experience as a former transgender male, her medical transition, and her subsequent detransition. Cole has advocated for laws that ban gender-affirming care for minors, like Iowa’s own which was signed into law in March.

Iowa Young Americans for Freedom has brought a slew of contentious speakers to the UI, sparking controversy and protests since the group’s inception.

In April, the student group brought Daily Wire host and conservative commentator Matt Walsh to campus. His presence sparked a large protest outside the IMU, blocking traffic for almost an hour after the event.

Before Walsh’s appearance at the UI, controversial conservative figures, such as Donald Trump’s former campaign manager Kellyanne Conway, former Vice President Mike Pence, and retired Army Lt. Col. Allen West were invited to speak on campus by the Iowa Young Americans for Freedom.

Most of these events sparked an outcry from the UI community, with posters and advertisements promoting the lecture destroyed. Protests grew larger outside the events to counter the messages being shared by the speaker.

The UI has maintained that it must allow these speakers so as not to infringe upon student groups’ First Amendment rights.

As national politics becomes increasingly partisan, campus politics mirrors the divides playing out at universities around the U.S. as disagreement splinters student bodies on issues ranging from immigration policy to international conflicts.

Conservatives feel increasing partisan tensions have stifled their voices and discourse on campus, while some liberal students say certain conservative views don’t have a place on campus with inherently harmful views.

According to a September Associated Press and National Opinion Research Center Center for Public Affairs Research survey, 20 percent of the 1,095 adults that were surveyed think conservatives are able to freely speak their minds on college campuses, as opposed to the 47 percent who think liberals are able to speak freely.

However, a 2022 campus climate survey by the UI Office of Diversity found that 91 percent of undergraduates feel faculty encourages the expression of diverse viewpoints. There are 21,973 undergraduate students at the UI. Of the 4,679 responses to the survey, 16 percent were from undergraduates.

Jasmyn Jordan, the chairperson of the Iowa Young Americans for Freedom at the UI, said the student organization has seen an increase in vandalism, removal, and opposition to its advertisements around campus in the past two years.

Jordan, a UI third-year political science and international relations student, said several group members allegedly received death threats last year while organizing Walsh’s appearance.

Leading up to the lecture at the IMU on Oct. 16, Iowa Young Americans for Freedom’s chalk promoting the event on campus sidewalks was washed away and a motorist reportedly ran over a sign promoting the event that was placed on the T. Anne Cleary Walkway, Jordan said.

The identities of those who ran over the organization’s sign or washed away the chalk are not known at this time.

Estella Ruhrer-Johnson, president of University Democrats at Iowa, said campus politics has seemingly become divisive due to the nature of the topics debated on campus — specifically transgender rights.

Transgender rights were a hot-button issue in the 2023 Iowa legislative session, where Iowa Republicans passed three anti-LGBTQ+ bills including the ban on gender-affirming care.

Ruhrer-Johnson said Young Americans for Freedom’s speakers, namely Walsh and Cole, have brought discussions about transgender identities and LGBTQ+ rights to the forefront. She said advocating against a human’s existence and their right to peace has created what may seem like a divide on campus.

“I think that by bringing speakers that incite this kind of violence and incite this kind of hate shows how unappreciated their perspectives are on campus,” Ruhrer-Johnson said.

Free speech concerns

UI political science Professor Timothy Hagle said historically, freedom of speech movements have been associated with liberal causes, such as protests against the Vietnam War, which gained traction nationally starting in 1965.

Hagle said in recent years, freedom of speech has become an issue on college campuses and conservatives feel that university administration and liberal students are stifling their constitutional right to talk freely.

Out of 1,095 respondents to the Associated Press poll, 27 percent said universities do a somewhat or very good job at fostering a respectful, inclusive environment for conservatives. Meanwhile, 46 percent of respondents to the same poll said colleges foster inclusive environments for liberal students.

In recent years, the UI has been the subject of controversy involving freedom of speech and conservative students and student organizations. Recent controversies have stemmed from public health professors threatening disciplinary action for a student making comments considered homophobic in class to a College of Dentistry email chain criticizing a 2020 executive order issued by then-President Donald Trump.

After state lawmakers weighed in with concerns about protecting students’ free-speech rights following the UI College of Dentistry email chain, the state Board of Regents commissioned training for all students, faculty, and staff that attend or work at regent-controlled universities. The regents also commissioned a survey of freedom of speech on the three regent-governed campuses.

Despite free speech training, Jordan said she doesn’t feel the UI is doing enough to help Young Americans for Freedom prevent their signage and advertisements from being destroyed.

Jordan said after a meeting with UI President Barbara Wilson, her office allegedly recommended using digital signage to prevent its destruction.

Chris Brewer, a UI Spokesperson, said in an email to the DI counterprotests and actions must comply with state, local, and federal law in addition to the university’s code of Student Life.

“The university routinely works with student groups to ensure they are aware of and follow the policies and procedures related to counter demonstrations,” Brewer wrote.

Bridging the political divide

Although campus politics are divisive, campus political organization leaders said they are committed to working to bridge tensions and foster political discussion on campus.

Kyle Clare, member of the UI College Republicans, said the student organization is committed to talking with Democrats and keeping their minds open to discussion and debate.

“There’s important conversations that need to happen about our culture,” Clare said. “I want to bring the temperature down. I want to be able to have conversations about politics. I want to bring people together. I don’t want to keep people apart.”

Ruhrer-Johnson said they are committed to fostering safe spaces for political discussion on campus.

Though the student group supports political discussion and debate on campus, Ruhrer-Johnson said Cole’s message was inherently harmful to the LGBTQ+ community. Ruhrer-Johnson said messages like Cole’s make it difficult to engage politically when they affront students’ identities.

“I would love to have different political conversations. However, speaking with someone (whose) beliefs directly goes against another person’s existence, disagreements are going to happen,” Ruhrer-Johnson said. “When you start telling people what they can and can’t do, policing bodies, policing opinions, that’s when we get into some really dangerous, really scary territory.”
More to Discover
More in Latest News
University of Iowa President Barbara Wilson speaks with reporters from The Daily Iowan in Jessup Hall in Iowa City on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023.
Q&A | UI President Barbara Wilson talks Iowa women’s basketball, political division on campus
An intake form and Iowa City Dispensary card seen in Iowa City on Friday, Oct. 13, 2023. The Iowa Cannabis Company was founded in 2018 and distributes THC and CBD products for medicinal use to any qualifying Iowans.
Demand for cannabis cards increases in Iowa City, the state
Iowa players walk off the field after a football game between Iowa and Wisconsin at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. The Hawkeyes defeated the Badgers 15-6.
Iowa Football Week 8 Notebook | Hawkeyes unfazed by adversity, prepared to take on similarly-styled Minnesota
More in Local Politics
Gov. Kim Reynolds Address the attendees during Reynolds’ annual Harvest Festival at the Elwell Family Food Center on the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023.
Photos: Gov. Reynolds' Annual Harvest Festival
Laura Bergus and her supporters wait for the Iowa City Council primary results to come in while gathering at an election watch party at the South District Market in Iowa City on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023.
Photos: Iowa City’s District A Primary
Closeup of a Vote by Mail envelope, official balloting material - business reply mail, USPS first class mail.
Iowa’s absentee voting starts next week
More in Politics
Candidate for Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird delivers a speech after being elected during a watch party for Iowa Republicans on Election Day at the Hilton Downtown in Des Moines on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. Bird defeated Tom Miller in this year’s election.
Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird endorses Trump for president
during Gov. Kim Reynolds’ annual Harvest Festival at the Elwell Family Food Center on the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023.
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds touts legislative wins at annual Harvest Festival on Saturday
Donald Trump speaks at a rally ahead of the Iowa caucuses at the DoubleTree by Hilton in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023.
Photos: Donald Trump Rally in Cedar Rapids
About the Contributor
Liam Halawith, Senior Politics and News Editor
he/him/his
Liam Halawith is a third-year student at the University of Iowa studying Journalism and Mass Communication and minoring in Political Science. Before his role as Senior Politics and News Editor, Liam was the Politics Editor and a politics reporter for the DI. Outside of the DI Liam has interned at the Cedar Rapids Gazette and the Southeast Iowa Union. This is his second year working for the DI.
© 2023 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in