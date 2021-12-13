Goalie Trevin Kozlowski finds success in the net

The Iowa Heartlanders are riding a two-game win streak as Kozlowski has allowed only four goals in those contests.

Walleye forward Keeghan Howdeshell and Walleye goalie Kaden Fulcher celebrate after a hockey game between the Iowa Heartlanders and Toledo Walleye at Xtream Arena in Coralville, Iowa, on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021. Fulcher had 19 saves. The Walleye defeated the Heartlanders 4-0.

Goaltender Trevin Kozlowski has anchored the Iowa Heartlanders’ defense for the last four games. The 24-year-old has faced 162 shots and accumulated 153 saves during that stretch.

Iowa went 3-1 in its last four games and Kozlowski averaged 38.25 saves per game.

Against the Fort Wayne Komets Dec. 4, Kozlowski rackup up a career-high 48 saves.

“It’s really nice to have some validation for the hard work,” Kozlowski said of his record-setting performance against the Komets. “It was definitely a team effort, and I am just glad we got that win on the road.”

Heartlanders head coach Gerry Fleming believes the game Kozlowski played against Fort Wayne Dec. 4 was a microcosm of the season he’s had so far.

“Trevin has been excellent for us,” Fleming said. “His rebound control was good and didn’t allow a lot of second or third opportunities. I really like the fact that a lot of [the Komets’] shots were from the perimeter.”

Kozlowski was called up by the Heartlanders’ American Hockey League affiliate, the Iowa Wild, Monday afternoon.

Kozlowski has already played one game for the Wild in his career. Last year, he played 59 minutes, surrendered three goals, and made 19 saves in his first and only career AHL start.

Kozlowski has already been working with Wild goalie coach Richard Bachman this season. Kozlowski attributes some of the success he’s had over the last two weeks to the coaching Bachman has given him.

“I had a good meeting with Richard Bachman, the goalie coach for the Iowa Wild in the American Hockey League,” Kozlowski said. “Me and him set up a game plan for this week, and I think things started clicking for me.”

Including Kozlowski, two Heartlanders goalkeepers have played for the Wild this year. Hunter Jones is the other Heartlander to protect the Wild’s net this year.

Before he joined the pro ranks, Kozlowski played for Army. During his time at the U.S. Military Academy in West Point, New York, Kozlowski’s save percentage always hovered around .900.

When Kozlowski was a senior, the Black Knights went 14-4-1. That season, he notched two shutouts.

“He comes to the rink everyday with an attitude, trying to make himself and those around him better,” Fleming said of Kozlowski. “That is pretty much all you can ask for.”

Kozlowski’s professional career began a year ago with the Wild. He was signed to an Amateur Tryout Contract (ATO) before the Wild gave him a full-fledged deal over the summer.

Because Kozlowski graduated from West Point, he’ll have to honor his mandatory military service commitments at some point. He’s allowed to defer his mandatory service while he pursues a career in professional hockey.

“I believe in myself, and I know I can play at this level,” Kozlowski said. “I kind of have a prove-people-wrong mentality.” I am just grateful to have this opportunity and for the Army for supporting me.”

With Kozlowski now set to compete in the AHL, the Heartlanders’ new starting goalie is likely Jack Berry — a 25-year-old graduate of the University of Wisconsin.

Berry doesn’t even have a profile photo listed by his name on the Heartlanders’ website.

The ECHL requires all its clubs to have at least two goalies active for all their games.