Iowa City Community School District receives violent threats via Snapchat post

An unidentified school in the Iowa City Community School District received violent threats from an anonymous Snapchat user Wednesday.

In an email to district families and staff, Superintendent Matt Degner wrote law enforcement determined the threats were not credible and appeared to have originated from outside the state.

Other districts have also reportedly received a similar post, the contents of which is not detailed in the email.

The district is continuing to work with law enforcement to investigate the threat and to keep students and staff safe, Degner wrote.

“This situation serves as a good reminder that we all have a role in sustaining a safe learning environment, and receiving information from students and parents about these posts is a perfect example of ‘If you see or hear something, say something,’” Degner wrote. “We take all potential threats, regardless of the intent, very seriously.”

This is not the first instance the Iowa City Community School District has received threats through social media. In April, the district received a threat of violence against Iowa City High School, which was also deemed to not be credible by law enforcement.