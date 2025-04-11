Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds announces she will not run for reelection in 2026

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds announced she would not seek reelection on Friday after serving two four-year terms as governor of the Hawkeye state where she has overseen a reshaping of state government, enacted educational savings accounts, and led a widening Republican majority.

Reynolds announced the news in a social media video on Friday in a direct-to-camera style video.

“Today, I want to share a personal decision with you, one that was not made lightly, but comes with a full heart and a deep sense of gratitude,” Reynolds said in the video. “After a lot of thought, prayer and conversations with my family, I have decided that I will not seek reelection in 2026. This wasn’t an easy decision, because I love the state and I love serving you, but when my term ends, I will have had the privilege of serving as your governor for almost 10 years.”

Reynolds has served as governor since 2017 when she assumed the position after former Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad became the ambassador to China during President Donald Trump’s first administration. She became the first female governor of Iowa.

Reynolds first won reelection in 2018 against Democrat Fred Hubbell, a businessman from Des Moines, and then again 2022 against Deidre DeJear, a Des Moines small business owner.

Before her time as governor, Reynolds was a clerk in the Clarke County Treasurer’s Office and then was elected county treasurer. She joined Branstad as his lieutenant governor in 2011.

“This public service has been an incredible journey, one that I wouldn’t trade for anything, but as Iowans know, family is everything,” Reynolds said. “And through the years, my parents and my husband Kevin, our daughters and our grandchildren have stood by my side, supporting me through every challenge and every victory, and now it’s time for me to be there for them, to help them through the next stage of life, to watch every track meet and basketball game, to see them grow before they’re all grown.”

Reynolds said she is still ready to carry out her agenda and “finish what we started.”

“I’ll be working hard for you every single day until my term ends,” Reynolds said. “We have important work ahead, keeping our economy strong, supporting our families and farmers, defending our freedoms and ensuring that every Iowan has the opportunity to succeed. I’m more energized than ever to finish what we started, and to leave Iowa in the strongest possible position for the future.”

With Reynolds exit from the race it leaves a vacancy at the top of the 2026 Republican ticket for the governor’s seat that no one has yet to claim during an election expected to go to Democrats favor after a tumultuous start to Trump’s second term. With Democrats not in power they are historically expected to make gains in the 2026 election.

During her time as governor, Reynolds championed income tax cuts that brought the state’s income tax rate down to a flat 3.8 percent, educational savings accounts that will give state tax dollars to almost 30,000 families for private k-12 education this school year, and she’s overseen a revamping of Iowa’s state government to increase efficiency and restructure departments.

However, Reynolds said she remains confident that the Iowa Republican Party will remain strong despite her departure.

“I have no doubt that Iowa and our Republican Party will remain in great hands,” Reynolds said. “Together, we have built a foundation of strong conservative leadership that will continue to serve this state well. I’ve seen firsthand the passion and dedication of so many leaders, and I am confident that the next generation will continue to build on our success.”

Republican leaders react

Following Reynolds announcement Iowa Republican leaders thanked Reynolds for her leadership and dedication in an array of statements in news releases and social media.

Iowa Republican Party Chair Jeff Kaufmann thanked Reynolds for her “bold, conservative leadership” in making Iowa “one of the best states in the entire country.”

“Taxes are low, cash reserves are full, our freedoms defended, and Iowa’s future has never been brighter,” Kaufmann said in the release Friday. “I want to thank her for her friendship, service, and for being the leader Iowa needed. I know she is not done yet, and she will never stop being a leader in our party.”

U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, said Reynolds story is “an inspiration to every Iowan.”

“No matter the challenge, she has faced it head on with grace and grit,” Ernst said in a statement from her campaign Friday. “Kim is a fighter who always puts Iowa first. As her friend, it’s been a joy to watch Kim thrive as our governor. She has sacrificed so much to do what’s best for our state. I’m truly grateful for Kim’s selfless service to the people of Iowa.”

U.S. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, R-Iowa, said Reynolds accomplishments are proof the state needs to continue her conservative leadership.

“A trailblazer as the state’s first female governor, Iowa is better today because of Governor Reynolds,” Miller-Meeks said in a statement Friday. “We must continue her legacy of bold conservatism and advocacy for the Hawkeye State.”

Democrats look ahead to 2026

Democrats expect strong showings of support in the midterm after a tumultuous start to Trump’s second term.

In statements Monday they indicated they are ready for 2026 to be an open seat, which could work in their favor.

Iowa Democratic Party Chair Rita Hart said with Reynolds off the ticket, 2026 gives voters a chance to hold Republicans accountable.

“Iowa Republicans’ decade in control of state government has left Iowa 49th in economic growth and with a $900 million budget deficit thanks to taxpayer handouts to special interests and vouchers for wealthy families who already send their kids to private schools,” Hart said in the statement. “In 2026, voters will get to hold them accountable for taking our state in the wrong direction.”

Iowa House Minority Leader Jennifer Konfrst, D-Windsor Heights, said, “Iowans are ready to turn the page on Kim Reynolds’ legacy of division and politics.”

“After a decade of failed leadership, there’s a reason Reynolds is the least popular Governor in America: Iowans are worse off than they were a decade ago,” Konfrst said in a statement Friday. “It’s time for a governor who will put people over politics.”

Iowa Senate Minority Leader Janice Weiner, D-Iowa City, said Iowans are ready for a better deal after 10 years of Reynolds leadership.

“Iowans deserve leadership that prioritizes their needs and concerns, will rebuild the damage wrought by this administration, and truly gives working Iowans a better deal,” Weiner said in a statement Friday.

Who’s running?

Former Iowa State Rep. Brad Sherman, R-Williamsburg, announced in February that he would seek the Republican nomination.

In a statement on Friday Sherman thanked Reynolds for her conservative leadership, and emphasized his willingness to continue her conservative leadership.

“I am running to serve the people of Iowa with courage, clarity, and common sense,” Sherman said. “With Governor Reynolds stepping aside, I am fully prepared to lead our party into the next chapter.”

However, with Reynolds’ retirement a vast pool of primary candidates are likely to emerge with an open seat.

Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird hinted at the possibility of her candidacy in her statement Friday.

“In the weeks ahead, Bob and I will pray and consider what this decision means for our future,” Bird said. “I appreciate the calls of encouragement I’ve already received. I am committed to continuing my work on behalf of Iowans and to support President Trump as he works to Make America Great Again.”