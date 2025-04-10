JoCo approves $28,000 restoration for Historic Poor Farm barn

The Johnson County Board of Supervisors unanimously passed a $28,948 proposal from CertaPro Painters to restore and repaint the Livestock Barn at the Historic Poor Farm during the board’s formal meeting on Thursday.

The decision follows concerns about deteriorating paint and rotting wood siding on the historic structure located at 4811 Melrose Ave. in Iowa City.

The project will include the replacement of 82 rotted siding boards across all four sides of the barn, power washing, scraping, priming with oil-based primer, and the application of two coats of paint in red and white.

The scope also covers painting of 11 windows, soffits, trim, and fascia boards. CertaPro, a national franchise with a local office in Coralville, specializing in residential and commercial painting services like exterior restoration and wood repair, is already serving as subcontractor on the new Community Kitchen at the same site and so the work will begin immediately.

The motion was unanimously approved by the supervisors.

A competing bid from Youngs Painting came in lower at $17,750, but did not include the needed siding replacement. Although county purchasing policy requires at least two bids for projects exceeding $25,000, staff ultimately recommended CertaPro’s proposal.

Funding for the project will come from a budget set apart for post-audit maintenance, which currently has a balance of $290,752.

The Livestock Barn is part of the Historic Poor Farm, a property that dates back to 1855 when it was established as a working farm and residence for the county’s poor residents. Originally, the Poor Farm provided shelter, work, and food to people who were elderly, mentally ill, or physically disabled.

Today, the Johnson County Historic Poor Farm is undergoing revitalization to preserve its agricultural and social legacy. The site is used for public education, community gardening, sustainable farming initiatives, and historical interpretation.

With the approval now in place, the restoration of the Livestock Barn is expected to begin promptly, with the revitalization still on track to be completed by 2027.