Iowa track and field claims four titles in Jim Duncan

The Iowa track and field team made the short trek to Des Moines, Iowa, to compete in the Jim Duncan Invitational on Friday. The Hawkeyes returned to Iowa City with four event titles and many personal bests in the one day meet.

In the women’s shot put, third-year Wisdom Williams delivered a historic heave. She threw her personal best 16.15 meters, securing her a top four all-time finish in program history.

Fourth-year Jaiden Itson claimed first place in the women’s 800 meter with a time of 2:12.50. Third-year Lily Johannes followed in eighth place, posting a time of 2:15.47.

The Hawkeyes were overpowering in the men’s hammer throw. Second-year Austin Busch captured the gold with a 65.30 meter heave, while third-year Sean Smith followed closely behind, claiming silver with a 64.77 meter throw. Third-year Walker Whalen rounded out the scoring by picking up seventh place with a 56.09 meter toss.

On the women’s side, fourth-year Alivia Bauer captured third in the hammer throw on the women’s side with a 56.09 meter heave.

In men’s discus, first-year Duke Faley earned his personal best and captured the gold with a 54.75 meter throw. First-year Bryce Ruland followed with a throw of 53.78 meter throw to claim second place.

Second-year Sydnie Smith also earned a discus medal. She secured second place with a 48.42 meter toss.

Several Hawkeyes earned their personal best in the 1,500 to finish the day. First-year Armaan Chopra finished second, running a time of 3:56.92, while first-year Kyle Montogomey claimed eighth place with a time of 3:59.48. On the women’s side, first-year Marissa Lang captured fourth place with a time of 4:48.13.

Third-year Rowan Boulter picked up third place in the women’s 5,000 meters, earning a personal-record time of 17:47.18.

Up Next

The Hawkeyes will split up next weekend to compete in meets across the country. They will travel to Walnut, California; Azusa, California; Lawrence, Kansas; Gainesville, Florida; and Long Beach, California.