Bob Conrad announces candidacy for Johnson County Board of Supervisors

Johnson County resident Bob Conrad entered the race for a seat on the Johnson County Board of Supervisors, he announced Monday.

“My life has always been centered around public service and taking care of other people,” Conrad said. “ I’ve lived in Johnson County for over 20 years and honestly, it’s just a great place to be from and I just want to keep giving back as I look to the next chapter in my life.”

Conrad has a campaign website that states he has been a Johnson County resident for 20 years. Conrad is the owner of Sprouts Kid Academy in Tiffin, which the release states provides much-needed childcare services as well as 45 jobs.

Other experience and jobs per the release include serving on the county’s Planning and Zoning Board, serving on the Rural Housing Trust Fund Board, and as a public resource officer for the Iowa State Patrol.

Conrad has also worked as a union director for 28 years, a trustee on the retirement board, and has volunteered with organizations like Habitat for Humanity, among others.

According to his campaign website, Conrad’s priorities will include affordable housing, public services and safety, transportation, and serving as someone who will listen.

“I think we get lost in government and forget that we serve the people,” Conrad said. “By asking the community and talking to them, I feel like I’ve got a very good, grounded base of what they’re after.”

Conrad is the third person to publicly announce their candidacy for county supervisor after incumbent and current county chair Rod Sullivan announced his reelection run on Jan. 17. Sullivan’s announcement was preceded by Mandi Remington’s on Jan.3, who lost a bid for a city council seat in November.