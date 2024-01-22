Bob Conrad announces candidacy for Johnson County Board of Supervisors

The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Conrad, a 20-year resident of the county, hopes to use his experience to serve the county if elected.
Byline photo of Alejandro Rojas
Alejandro Rojas, News Editor
January 22, 2024
Contributed+by+Bob+Conrad.
Contributed by Bob Conrad.

Johnson County resident Bob Conrad entered the race for a seat on the Johnson County Board of Supervisors, he announced Monday.

“My life has always been centered around public service and taking care of other people,” Conrad said. “ I’ve lived in Johnson County for over 20 years and honestly, it’s just a great place to be from and I just want to keep giving back as I look to the next chapter in my life.”

Conrad has a campaign website that states he has been a Johnson County resident for 20 years. Conrad is the owner of Sprouts Kid Academy in Tiffin, which the release states provides much-needed childcare services as well as 45 jobs.

Other experience and jobs per the release include serving on the county’s Planning and Zoning Board, serving on the Rural Housing Trust Fund Board, and as a public resource officer for the Iowa State Patrol.

Conrad has also worked as a union director for 28 years, a trustee on the retirement board, and has volunteered with organizations like Habitat for Humanity, among others.

According to his campaign website, Conrad’s priorities will include affordable housing, public services and safety, transportation, and serving as someone who will listen.

“I think we get lost in government and forget that we serve the people,” Conrad said. “By asking the community and talking to them, I feel like I’ve got a very good, grounded base of what they’re after.”

Conrad is the third person to publicly announce their candidacy for county supervisor after incumbent and current county chair Rod Sullivan announced his reelection run on Jan. 17. Sullivan’s announcement was preceded by Mandi Remington’s on Jan.3, who lost a bid for a city council seat in November.
About the Contributor
Alejandro Rojas, News Editor
he/him/his
Alejandro Rojas is The Daily Iowan's news editor. He previously worked as a news reporter covering Johnson County and was the summer executive editor in 2023. He is a senior, double majoring in journalism and political science.
