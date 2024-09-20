Press Box Banter | Is Iowa an underdog?

Brittany Brown finished the 200M in 22.20 during the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, making her the first woman to earn an individual Olympic medal in Iowa Track and Field program history.

Press Box Banter is The Daily Iowan’s weekly sports podcast. On each episode, we discuss the latest news in Iowa athletics, make predictions for upcoming games, and feature a special guest. This week, Press Box Banter hosts are joined by Olympic Bronze Medalist Brittany Brown. Brown is a former Iowa athlete. She competed in the 200M where she set school records and was named an All-American athlete and Big Ten Champion. Brown returned victorious from the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, and she has her sights set on LA in 2028.

This episode of Press Box Banter is hosted by Colin Votzmeyer and Brad Schultz and produced by Madeleine Willis. This episode was recorded on September 19.