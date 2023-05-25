Iowa City Police arrest second person in connection to H-Bar shooting last year

In a press release Thursday, police announced that Tramon Robinson, 24, of Coralville had been arrested in connection to the shooting, and charged with control of a firearm by a felon.

The H-bar is seen in Iowa City on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022.

The Iowa City Police Department has made a second arrest in connection to the shooting that occurred outside H-Bar in October last year.

Coralville man Tramon Robinson, 24, was arrested and charged with one count of dominion/control of a firearm by a felon. The news came from a press release on Thursday.

The arrests are related to the fatal shooting that occurred in the alley next to H-Bar, located at 220 S. Van Buren St., in the early morning of Oct. 23, 2022. One man was shot and killed in the shooting.

Police made two arrests in the aftermath of the shooting, while the City of Iowa City filed an abatement petition to reduce the operating hours of the bar. According to the petition, there had been a 4,400 percent increase in calls for service to the bar in 2022 compared to previous years, including a different shooting in August that injured one woman.

Robinson’s arrest comes after police arrested Andrew Scotton, 19, in March for his connection to the shooting. Court documents related to his arrest reveal that Scotton was involved in some physical fights before the shooting, before picking up a gun that was dropped and firing it.

Scotton was charged with voluntary manslaughter and intimidation with a dangerous weapon, according to a press release from the police in March.

His shots struck victim Waymond Thomas, 36, who was later found by first responders and treated for his injuries before being transported to a hospital by the Johnson County Ambulance Service. Thomas would die while in the hospital.

A criminal complaint for Robinson explains that he possessed a firearm at the time of the shooting when several physical fights broke out. During these fights, his gun fell to the ground, at which point Scotton picked it up and fired it at Robinson and Thomas.

Thursday’s press release states that police are continuing to investigate the shooting.