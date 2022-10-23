One person killed after reports of shots fired near Van Buren and College Streets

The crime was first reported around 2 a.m. on Sunday, and Iowa City police are currently investigating.

An Iowa City Police car is seen near the Iowa City Police Department in Iowa City Monday, Nov. 1, 2021.

There were reports of shots fired early Sunday morning near Van Buren and College Streets, according to a Hawk Alert sent out at 2:06 a.m. One person was shot and killed.

Iowa City police reported that they responded to shots fired in an alley at the H-Bar, located at 220 S. Van Buren St. at around 1:59 a.m. They found one victim, an adult male, with a gunshot wound.

The victim was treated by police before being transported by the Johnson County Ambulance Service to a hospital. The individual died while at the hospital.

On its Twitter account, Iowa City Public Safety posted that they are investigating the situation and are asking the public for help. Anyone with information or video footage is asked to “contact the Iowa City Police Department or Iowa City Area Crime Stoppers.”

This incident is the second time shots were recently reported in the area near H-Bar, as multiple shots were fired on Aug. 7 injuring one woman.

This is an active and ongoing investigation and University of Iowa students are advised to remain vigilant.