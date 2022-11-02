Second Cedar Rapids man arrested for riot at H-Bar in October

Kendel Thompson, 20, was arrested Tuesday for his part in the fight.

An Iowa City Police car is seen near the Iowa City Police Department in Iowa City Nov. 1, 2021.

A second Cedar Rapids man was arrested for his role in the riot that took place at H-Bar on Oct. 23. The riot started inside H-Bar, before continuing outside.

Kendel Thompson, 20, was arrested and booked into Johnson County Jail on a charge of committing an act against another with the intent to cause injury. The original criminal complaint was filed Oct. 27, and Thompson was arrested on Nov. 1.

Thompson, according to the criminal complaint, acted in concert with Antonio Scotton, the other man arrested for the riot.

The complaint states that Thompson was identified as “participating in a violent manner with multiple other persons” which included “kicking, shoving, punching, and stomping.” According to the document, one woman was knocked out during the fight.

Thompson is currently in jail, with his bail set at $10,000. Scotton was released after posting bail.

On Oct. 23, police were dispatched to H-Bar, located at 220 S. Van Buren St., after reports of shots fired in the alley next to it. Waymond Thomas, 36, of Iowa City, was found shot outside.

He was treated by police before being transported to a local hospital where he died the same day.

The case remains under investigation by the Iowa City Police Department.