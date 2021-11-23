Where to watch Friday’s Iowa-Nebraska football game

The game is scheduled to kick off at 12:30 p.m. on Friday and will air on the Big Ten Network.

Iowa running back Tyler Goodson carries the ball during a football game between No. 17 Iowa and Illinois at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. The Hawkeyes defeated the Illini 33-23 at the last home game of the season.

The final week of the regular season is here.

The No. 16 Iowa football team travels to Lincoln to take on Nebraska in the Black Friday season-finale. Iowa needs to beat Nebraska on Friday, and for Minnesota to upset Wisconsin on Saturday, to win the Big Ten West. If the Hawkeyes lose, or if the Badgers win, Iowa will not represent the West in the Big Ten Championship Game in Indianapolis next week.

Below is game and betting information for Saturday’s Week 13 game. Also be sure to check out stories from this week’s Pregame edition.

Matchup: No. 16 Iowa (9-2 overall, 6-2 Big Ten) vs. Nebraska (3-8, 1-7)

Scheduled game time: Friday at 12:30 p.m.

Location: Memorial Stadium

Weather: Sunny, high-50s

TV: BTN

Announcers: Brandon Gaudin (play-by-play), James Laurinaitis (analyst), Rick Pizzo (Reporter)

Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network/KRUI/Sirius Channel 135/XM Channel 195

Betting information: Line: IOWA -1.5 | O/U: 39

