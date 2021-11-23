One-on-one with Iowa linebacker Jestin Jacobs
Daily Iowan Sports Editor Austin Hanson talked to Jacobs at an Iowa football media availability session on Nov. 2.
The Daily Iowan: We’ve been wondering this for a couple weeks since you’re a pretty hard hitter. If I was standing 20 yards away from you, unpadded, and you ran at me fully padded and hit me, would I live?
Jestin Jacobs: I’d say you’ve got a good chance to live. You might be a little injured. You might be feeling it in the morning or something, but I think you’ll be alive.
DI: Is that an opportunity you’d be excited to have or would you have a little mercy on me?
Jacobs: I would definitely have a little mercy. I don’t know if I can bring myself to just level somebody.
DI: So, we’ve been compiling a bit of a playlist this season. We’re putting together a list of songs Hawkeye football players listen to when they’re sad. Do you have a particular song you like to listen to when you’re sad?
Jacobs: I wouldn’t say I have a particular song I listen to when I’m sad. I do have a particular artist, though. I listen to Juice WRLD. When I’m feeling down a little bit, I listen to him.
DI: What’s your favorite Juice WRLD song?
Jacobs: Shoot. There’s a lot. There’s an unreleased one called DJ Khaled. I really like that one. That gets me going before games.
DI: Do you have a favorite restaurant here in town?
Jacobs: I kinda have little rotation. I go to Monica’s, Stella. And I mean, you can’t go wrong with Chipotle. I eat Chipotle all the time. Like, I eat Chipotle probably like three to four times a week. It’s so convenient. It’s something that just tastes good every time you get it.
DI: What’s your go-to order there?
Jacobs: I always get a bowl. White rice, black beans, half steak, half chicken, hot sauce, sour cream, and corn. It’s a nice, smooth bowl.
DI: We’ve been trying to figure out the difference between Iowa and Nebraska corn this year. What is it?
Jacobs: I don’t know. You’d have to ask somebody else on that. I’m not really educated in the corn field, obviously.
DI: If you had to pick one — black or gold?
Jacobs: I’d say black. Black goes with everything.
DI: Do you have a favorite Iowa football memory? I know you haven’t been here as long as some other guys.
Jacobs: I wouldn’t say I have a favorite particular memory. But I will say, just being in the locker room after a win, seeing everybody happy, just feeling everybody’s energy, I’d say those are the moments I’ll remember the most.
DI: Awesome, thank you. I appreciate it.
Jacobs: Yep.