X, formerly known as Twitter, reacts to Iowa men’s basketball’s disappointing home loss to Minnesota

The Iowa men’s basketball team suffered a disappointing 72-67 home loss to Minnesota on Tuesday evening inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The Golden Gophers came into the contest with a measly 1-6 Big Ten mark, but outplayed the Hawkeyes for all 40 minutes of the contest to secure the upset victory.

The loss drops Iowa’s record to 12-7 overall and 3-5 in Big Ten play and may keep the Hawks out of the NCAA Tournament picture for the second straight season. Iowa hasn’t missed the Big Dance in consecutive seasons since the 2016-17 and 2017-18 seasons, but a Quadrant 3 loss to a struggling Minnesota squad could be a massive scar on the Hawkeyes’ resume come Selection Sunday.

Iowa fans shared their frustrations with the direction of the program on X, formerly known as Twitter:

I think it’s time.

I like Fran… but I love Iowa basketball and have since I was a kid. I want it to matter like it did when I was a kid. It just seems as though it doesn’t have a chance to matter until the head Hawk changes.

— Jason Engen (@jasonengen49) January 22, 2025

Iowa is now all but eliminated from the NCAA Tournament.

It’s time. Give yourself a headstart on a coaching search.

I’ve defended and supported Fran as much as anyone.

I've defended and supported Fran as much as anyone.

It's over.

There is a decent chance that the next Iowa men’s basketball coach may not have a better record than the current coach but it’s pretty obviously time for a change. — CarverCrazy (@CarverCrazy) January 22, 2025

It’s done. Time for Iowa to find a new men’s basketball coach. I appreciate the time n effort the current coach has given. But anyone with a pulse can tell his bags are packed and is just waiting for the end of the season — Matthew Conner (@MatthewWConner) January 22, 2025

Iowa men’s basketball is on life alert — Rafael Villalobos (@CruForMVP) January 22, 2025

I used to love watching Iowa men’s basketball. Even if they didn’t win they played hard and kept it close with offense and defense. This year is frustrating and hard to watch. — Michael E. Fry (@Frysmouth) January 22, 2025

Iowa Men’s Basketball might be the most stale in the country. You can guarantee every single night that they will be out-rebounded, out-hustled and out defended by every single opponent they play. — Dylan Deerberg (@ddeerberg26) January 22, 2025

Fran McCaffery couldn’t coach his way out of a wet paper bag. It’s time for him to go.🤡 — Caden Kleinwolterink (@CadenKlein_) January 22, 2025