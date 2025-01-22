The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Donate
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan

X, formerly known as Twitter, reacts to Iowa men’s basketball’s disappointing home loss to Minnesota

The loss drops the Hawkeyes to 12-7 and 3-5 in Big Ten play, resulting in many fans calling for longtime head coach Fran McCaffery’s job.
Brad Schultz, Assistant Sports Editor
January 22, 2025
Emma Calabro
Players on the bench hold their heads in their hands during a men’s basketball game between Iowa and Minnesota at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2024. The Hawkeyes fell to the Gophers 72-67.

The Iowa men’s basketball team suffered a disappointing 72-67 home loss to Minnesota on Tuesday evening inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The Golden Gophers came into the contest with a measly 1-6 Big Ten mark, but outplayed the Hawkeyes for all 40 minutes of the contest to secure the upset victory.

The loss drops Iowa’s record to 12-7 overall and 3-5 in Big Ten play and may keep the Hawks out of the NCAA Tournament picture for the second straight season. Iowa hasn’t missed the Big Dance in consecutive seasons since the 2016-17 and 2017-18 seasons, but a Quadrant 3 loss to a struggling Minnesota squad could be a massive scar on the Hawkeyes’ resume come Selection Sunday.

Iowa fans shared their frustrations with the direction of the program on X, formerly known as Twitter:

I think it’s time.

I like Fran… but I love Iowa basketball and have since I was a kid. I want it to matter like it did when I was a kid. It just seems as though it doesn’t have a chance to matter until the head Hawk changes.

It’s time. https://t.co/YlwVc6Q38X

— Jason Engen (@jasonengen49) January 22, 2025

Print this Story