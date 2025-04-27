Iowa women’s tennis falls to Maryland at Big Ten tournament

The Iowa women’s tennis team came up short in Wednesday’s Big Ten tournament match, falling to Maryland in Ojai, California. The No. 60 Terrapins bested the Hawkeyes in a 4-1 performance. The loss drops Iowa 13-10 overall and 7-6 in conference play.

The Hawkeyes also saw three athletes recognized with all-conference honors by the Big Ten.

Third-year Daianne Hayashida, a player from Lima, Peru, was selected to the conference first team, while third-year Tereza Dejnozkova, originally from Prague, Czech Republic, was named to the second team. Fourth-year Marisa Schmidt of Karlsruhe, Germany was honored as Iowa’s Big Ten Sportsmanship Award recipient. This was the Hawkeyes’ third straight season with a player receiving All-Big Ten honors.

Iowa entered the conference tournament seeded ninth, set to play Maryland, seeded eighth. As the first match of the tournament, the Hawkeyes took an early exit against the Terrapins, with two unfinished matches.

Maryland kicked things off by nabbing the doubles point, with Hayashida and Schmidt bested, 6-3, in a fierce competition at the top spot.

Second-year Jessica Matthews and third-year Nikita Vishwase grabbed a 7-5 win on court three to keep Iowa alive, before third-year Pia Kranholdt and fourth-year Barbora Pokorna fell, 6-4, on court two, allowing the Terrapins to widen the gap.

Maryland pulled away to 2-0 in singles with a win over Vishwase. While the Hawkeyes fought hard with a powerful 6-1, 6-3 win by Hayashida, the triumph marked Iowa’s only point of the contest, with the Terrapins ending the afternoon in five after wins over Kranholdt and first-year Sally Xu on courts four and six respectively.

The Hawkeyes’ chance to continue postseason play will be decided by the announcement of which teams qualify for the gauntlet of the NCAA tournament.

“We’re disappointed to have an early exit from the conference tournament today,” head coach Sasha Boros told HawkeyeSports. “I’m confident that we’re going to regroup and we’re really looking forward to postseason play and seeing the NCAA selection show on Monday.”