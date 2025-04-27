Iowa men’s golf concludes season with 14th place finish at Big Ten tournament

The Iowa men’s golf team finished 14th at the Big Ten conference tournament — ending their 2024-2025 season with a somber performance.

18 universities across the United States battled it out through three days of competition at the Baltimore Country Club, in Baltimore, Maryland.

On day one, first-year Gage Messingham led the way for the Hawkeyes shooting even par, for a 70. Underclassmen teammates Maxwell Tjoa and Ryan Shellberg collectively shot three-over par for a 73 each, while first-year Chance Rinkol rounded out round one for Iowa’s team score with a round eight-over par, for a 78.

“I believe we were better today than what the scores reflect. Gage played well and Max and Ryan were close. Losing Josh after five holes was tough and meant we had to count 78. We need guys to step up tomorrow in his absence. We are going to compete and catch as many teams as we can.”

The Hawkeyes finished round one of the conference tournament with a team score 14-over par, to sit in 18th place as a team.

Rinkol came out firing on all cylinders during round two, shooting even par for a 70. The trio of Tjoa, Shellberg, and Meyer all shot three-over to conclude round two with a pair of 73s.

Iowa ended round two in 18th place, shooting nine-over as a team with a 289.

With plenty of room for improvement and to jump the rankings, the Hawkeyes went into the final round of their season with a strong mindset.

Tjoa recorded the lowest round of the day for Iowa, firing a one-over par for a 71. Shellberg was close behind Tjoa with a round two-over par, for a 72. Messingham was Iowa’s third score, concluding round three with a round four-over par for a 74.

Ian Meyer wrapped the Hawkeyes’ season with a 76 to push Iowa to a 14th place team finish — jumping four spots in the final round of the conference tournament.

Iowa golf will now head into the postseason with loads of talent returning. The Hawkeyes enter the summer with hopes of improving for a better conference finish next season.