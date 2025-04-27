Review | Critically acclaimed duo Sarah Kirkland Snider and Shara Nova stun at The James Theater

Enraptured audiences sat with awe-struck faces as they watched the ethereal Shara Nova, a Grammy-nominated singer, cast her siren song in The James theater on April 26. The song cycle, “Penelope,” was written in 2008 and is just now being brought to the theater through the Music IC festival.

“Penelope” is a transformative, active work that uses all media to help Nova tell the story. Her interest in activism gives her a unique perspective in her art, which she likes to develop with a variety of composers who work in a variety of media.

This composition in particular held a sextet with one drummer, two violins, viola, cello, double bass, and a computer holding the recorded haunting voice of Nova to help create an even more liminal space beyond where music is comprehended.

“Penelope,” a mix of poetry and music, is inspired by Homer’s The Odyssey, telling a story about memory, identity, and what it means to come home. The song cycle was based on a musical written by Sarah Kirkland Snider and playwright Ellen McLaughlin in 2008.

While watching and listening to the piece, the audience followed the story of a woman whose husband appears at her door after being gone for 20 years. The man is a veteran and doesn’t know who he is. While they are together, she starts to read the Odyssey to him, and eventually opens up her husband’s memories and trauma from the war he experienced.

Throughout the piece, to add to the whole multimedia experience, Nova would act through the words, guiding the audience through a play of sorts, letting everyone feel the depth of her words.

Whenever she’s not singing, Nova carries a weight across the stage that keeps the audience enraptured. Her soulful presence is placed upon her, which seems to rival the world. She had a sort of soulful feel that crossed genres but was able to touch the hearts of many audience members.

RELATED: Review | ‘Enemy of the People’ is a timeless, theatrical masterpiece

Nova’s contrasting look to the style of her music was a fascinating thing to observe. To the naked eye, and someone just stepping into the space, one might expect Nova to sing about def metal or something akin to an Elton John song.

Her brighter hair and shiny outfit caught audiences off guard with her lilting, beautiful voice. The whole show was on the level of an eccentric art piece.

From the electronic additions to Nova’s performances to the orchestra so in tune with Nova, it felt like a well-oiled machine. The orchestra kept pace with the singer while also bringing in their voices throughout their parts, and in the end, it was a group piece, not just Nova’s or Snider’s.

The orchestra supported her siren song until the very end, allowing for chances of pace if needed, but always being the backbone of the piece that people could rely on if they ever got lost in Nova’s beautiful voice.

The teamwork between the Grammy-nominated Nova and the critically acclaimed Snider helped create an atmosphere beyond space and time. “Penelope” is a curated musical experience showcasing talented physical and vocal performances. Nova delivered a beautiful experience for anyone looking to be transformed.