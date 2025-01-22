Iowa State student charged for encouraging social media group to stalk UI women

Police arrested an 18-year-old Iowa State University student after he was charged with encouraging people online to stalk and take “creep shots” of two University of Iowa students.

According to court documents, police seized Jack Erselius’ iPhone 12 Pro Max, his Macbook, and Dell Laptop on Wednesday. Erselius is accused of messaging a group of people on the messaging service Kik the images of the two unidentified UI women and asking the group to follow them in October 2024.

An arrest warrant was issued on Jan. 17 for Eselius’ arrest, which was executed on Tuesday, according to court documents. He is being held on $20,000 bail.

Erselius allegedly used the handle “goonboy3433” and messaged the group he wanted “creep shots,” which is taking photos of women without their consent, of the girls and wanted the group to take them. He allegedly stated to the group that he was tracking the girls’ location through Snapchat to help complete the crime.

The two girls went to the same high school as Erselius, according to court documents. University of Iowa Police identified the suspect after filing a search warrant for Kik and Google and a subpoena to Verizon for the user “goonboy3433,” which revealed Erselius’ identity.

He is charged with two counts of Solicitation to Commit a Felony, which is a Class D Felony. If convicted, Erselius could face no more than five years in jail and fines not exceeding $10,245, according to Iowa law.