Iowa women’s basketball assistant coach Raina Harmon named head coach at Florida Gulf Coast

Iowa women’s basketball assistant coach Raina Harmon has been named the new head coach at Florida Gulf Coast, the school announced on Friday morning.

Harmon will be only the second coach ever to lead the Eagles program, replacing longtime head coach Karl Smesko. Smesko served in the role for 21 seasons before resigning early in the 2024-25 campaign to take the head coaching position with the WNBA’s Atlanta Dream.

“It’s a great day for FGCU to welcome Raina Harmon to the Nest as the next leader of our women’s basketball program,” FGCU athletics director Colin Hargis said in a press release. “Harmon’s energy, passion and commitment to student-athletes combined with her coaching experience will champion the continued growth and success for the FGCU women’s basketball program.”

“I am absolutely honored to be named the next head coach at Florida Gulf Coast University,” Harmon said. “This position is one of the best jobs in the country and I am grateful for the opportunity to lead such a prestigious program. Thank you to President Timur, Colin Hargis, Nicole Neal and Lauren Leister for believing in my vision for the next era of FGCU women’s basketball.”

Harmon spent eight seasons with Iowa under head coaches Lisa Bluder and Jan Jensen. The Hawkeyes went made consecutive national championship game appearances in 2023 and 2024, won four Big Ten tournament titles, and played a big role in the rapid growth of women’s basketball. Harmon was seen as a future head coach by numerous media outlets, and the Advancement of Blacks in Sports committee named her on their 2024 Head Coach Watch List.

One year later, that prediction comes to fruition. Harmon will take over a FGCU program that is regarded as one of the best mid-major programs in the sport. The Eagles have made 11 NCAA tournament appearances since their founding in 2002, and have claimed eight consecutive Atlantic Sun regular season conference crowns.

“This program has a standard of excellence, and I can’t wait to build upon that legacy as I commit to developing our student-athletes on and off the court,” Harmon said. “I look forward to connecting with the FGCU community, our fans and most importantly, our players as we embark on this journey together. Wings Up and Go Eagles!”