LA LOM kept audience dancing at Mission Creek 2025

“I liked the energy on stage, they looked like they were having a lot of fun,” first-time Mission Creek attendee Maria Torres said about LA LOM. The California-based three-man band performed at Hancher on April 3 to kick off the Mission Creek Festival 2025.

From the very first song, LA LOM made the audience want to dance. Founded in 2019, the Los Angeles League of Musicians combined nostalgic ‘50s and ‘60s ballads with Mexican boleros and the cumbia sonidera. Their mixture of guitar riffs, maracas, and drums brought an infectious, fast-paced energy to Hancher’s stage.

The band blended various instruments throughout the performance, most notably in “Alma Florecida,” a song they recently released with artist Gaby Moreno. It was a soulful, almost comforting song punctuated with the unique sound of cymbals being played with maracas.

When the band invited the audience to dance, the Hancher crowd happily complied, swaying and dancing to the fun, energetic rhythm. While the audience danced, the guitarist and bassist danced across the stage with their instruments, embodying their music’s energy.

Attendee Dan Sweeney had never heard of LA LOM before the festival but found their music enjoyable.

“I listened to their music, and I thought it was great,” Sweeney said. “It’s not typically what I listen to, and I thought it was interesting.”

As a regular attendee of Mission Creek Festival, he considered it a good place to find new music.

“I like coming to discover new acts, authors, and musicians,” Sweeney said. “I’ve usually heard of a band or two, but it’s always good to get exposure to all the other things happening.”

As a first-time attendee, Torres seconded this notion.

“It’s a good place to get to know new sorts of art that you would otherwise never have heard of,” Torres said.

As LA LOM’s performance continued, the energy became more fast-paced and electrifying, drawing whoops and whistles of appreciation from the audience. The band interacted with the audience, inviting them to clap along to the beat and become a part of the performance.

In a shocking move, the bassist spun his instrument on the stage like a dance partner, eliciting cheers from the audience. In addition to his camaraderie with the audience, he also paid respect to his fellow band members by whooping at a particularly thrilling drum solo and bowing to his fellow guitarist.

The audience continued dancing until the very end of the performance, spinning their partners or swaying back and forth. When LA LOM concluded their performance with a soft, delicate finish, they received thunderous applause and a standing ovation.

Frequent Mission Creek attendee Andrea Cramer was excited for the festival’s upcoming events, specifically to see her favorite local bands.

“Mostly, I’m here to see writers and then some more local bands, like Supersonic Piss,” Cramer said. “Now, I need to relive my youth, so I’m excited to see them.”