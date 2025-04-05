Kim Gordon brings an electric start to Mission Creek’s 20th anniversary

Kim Gordon and her band kicked off the much-anticipated Mission Creek Festival. The former headlining act was Julien Baker and TORRES, leaving audience expectations high.

Amy Konczyk, an Iowa City resident, was disappointed but enjoyed the opener just as much. “I really wanted to see Julien Baker and TORRES, but this was a really cool performance because Kim Gordon is a legend,” she said.

Gordon has been at the forefront of entertainment as of late. Less than a month ago, she performed her new solo album on the hit Netflix talk show “Everybody’s Live with John Mulaney.” Even more impressive is that her song “BYE-BYE” was nominated for a Grammy.

She is a veteran of the music industry as well, with her former work in the Sonic Youth band receiving many awards. The band formed in 1981, releasing hits that made it a pioneering act in the rock and alternative genres.

Unfortunately, the group disbanded following an affair and the subsequent divorce of founding members Kim Gordon and Thurston Moore. However, her audience remained passionate and loyal.

Even more memorable was their sense of style. The crowd was filled with colorful hair, unorthodox hairstyles, intricate tattoos, and outfits with statement pieces.

“I listened to her music in the ‘90s,” Konczyk added. “I think that her music then was very influenced by the band. They all had a say in it, and this is kind of her own music.”

Gordon’s music is an entanglement of strange sounds and intense guitar riffs, accompanied by raw visuals. Her vocal work is a mix of spoken-word and drawn-out singing.

It evoked strong emotions and is incredibly enrapturing. Every piece started with intense movements, like a quick rattle of the drums. Members of the audience were immersed, as not even halfway through the first song, people stood up and began to dance and headbang.

Crowd member Grace Merritt especially enjoys this genre of music. “This is the Hancher show that’s most representative of what I would listen to outside of this festival,” she mused.

Merritt works at the Englert and directly contacts bands like Gordon’s to come and perform at Mission Creek. Her coworker, Becca Breazele, also has festival experience.

An alum of the University of Iowa, she has been involved in the festival for nearly 20 years. Among all the performances she has seen, Gordon’s stood out to her the most.

“That lady is 71 years old. And she’s giving the best energy that a 71-year-old rock and roll, punk woman can bring to the stage,” Breazele said. “She’s killing it. And then the backing band, I’ll definitely be looking them up after.”