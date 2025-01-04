The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan

Iowa football lands transfer defensive lineman Bryce Hawthorne

The tackle from South Dakota State earned FCS Freshman All-American honors last season.
Matt McGowan, Pregame Editor
January 4, 2025
Ayrton Breckenridge
Iowa helmets sit on the sidelines before a football game between No. 18 Iowa and No. 17 Indiana at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. The Hawkeyes defeated the Hoosiers 34-6.

Iowa football’s defensive line acquired new talent on Saturday. South Dakota State defensive tackle Bryce Hawthorne committed to the Hawkeyes after a stellar 2024 season with the Jackrabbits. Eliot Clough of Rivals was first to report the news.

Hawthorne, who hails from Osseo, Minnesota, stands at 6-foot-3 and 285 pounds. After redshirting his first season with the Jackrabbits, Hawthorne played in 14 games the following season, collecting 22 total tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, and 4.5 sacks. His performance earned him a Freshman FCS All-American nod as South Dakota State went 12-3 overall. He entered the transfer portal on Dec. 30, nine days after South Dakota State was bounced in the FCS semifinals against rival North Dakota State.

Over the course of 17 games, Hawthorne has 27 total tackles. He will join an Iowa defensive line room that loses senior defensive end Deontae Craig. Junior defensive lineman Aaron Graves announced he will return for the 2025 season.

Hawthorne joins Central Michigan’s Jonah Pace as two defensive line transfers for the Hawkeyes, who finished this season with an 8-5 record after falling to Missouri in the Music City Bowl on Dec. 30.

