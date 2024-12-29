Center Logan Jones, linebacker Kyler Fisher among four Iowa football players missing Music City Bowl

NASHVILLE, TN – The Iowa football team will be without four players for the upcoming Music City Bowl against Missouri on Dec. 30. Center Logan Jones, wide receiver Seth Anderson, defensive back Koen Entringer, and linebacker Kyler Fisher have played a majority of the season and have each started at least one game in 2024, will be stuck on the sidelines against the Tigers.

Jones has started all but one contest for the Hawkeyes over the last two seasons. The senior sported a cast on his right wrist during practice earlier in the week but was still a participant. Fellow senior Tyler Elsbury will fill in at center. Elsbury has started five games over five years with the Hawkeyes and has seen action in every contest this season.

“That is the real benefit,” Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz said at his press conference on Sunday. “”It’s a luxury, quite frankly, to have [Elsbury] available … It’s hard to replace a guy like Logan, a really good football player, a team leader. [Jones] will be out there on the sideline tomorrow, just can’t go, unfortunately. Tyler did a really good job. Great opportunity for him and he’s excited for it.”

Jones announced he will return for an extra season of eligibility in 2025. Fisher, on the other hand, has no eligibility remaining and will miss. his final game in the Black and Gold due to an “unmet eligibility requirement,” per Ferentz.

“In college football you hear all these crazy stories,” the head coach said. “You know, a little slip there, he missed something. An assignment, whatever it was. He’s chosen to stay with the team. He’s a senior. He’s been at practice every day, been on the look squad. That was not beneath him. He’s done a great job working against our defense.”

Hailing from Farnhamville, Iowa, Fisher arrived on campus in 2019 as a walk-on and earned a scholarship prior to his junior season. He’s played 58 games for his home state team, starting six contests and amassing 64 tackles.

Ferentz said he learned of Fisher’s eligibility concern a couple weeks ago and said the linebacker “made every effort to make it to the finish line.”

Anderson, who transferred to Iowa last season from Charleston Southern, missed the first five weeks of the 2024 season due to injury and finished the year with five receptions for 106 yards. He took home the team’s Comeback Player of the Year Award.

Entringer saw his first career start in Iowa’s matchup against Michigan State, where he grabbed his first interception. Playing every game this season, Entringer tallied 17 total tackles.

The Hawkeyes and Tigers kickoff at 1:30 p.m. Central Time in Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. The contest will be broadcast on ESPN.